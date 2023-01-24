Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2022 Distributions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2022 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313745101)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Dividend Capital Gains (4) Unrecap. Sec 1250 (2) Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (1) Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (3) 01/03/2022 01/18/2022 $1.07000 $0.87740 $0.19260 $0.073188 $0.00000 $0.87740 $0.19260 03/16/2022 04/15/2022 $1.07000 $0.87740 $0.19260 $0.073188 $0.00000 $0.87740 $0.19260 06/22/2022 07/15/2022 $1.07000 $0.87740 $0.19260 $0.073188 $0.00000 $0.87740 $0.19260 09/22/2022 10/17/2022 $1.08000 $0.88560 $0.19440 $0.073872 $0.00000 $0.88560 $0.19440

2022 Totals $4.29000 $3.51780 $0.77220 $0.293436 $0.00000 $3.51780 $0.77220

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts. (3) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts. (4) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313745200))

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share (1) Taxable Ordinary Dividend Capital Gains (5) Unrecap. Sec 1250 (3) Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (2) Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (4) 01/03/2022 01/15/2022 $0.31250 $0.25625 $0.05625 $0.021375 $0.00000 $0.25625 $0.05625 04/01/2022 04/15/2022 $0.31250 $0.25625 $0.05625 $0.021375 $0.00000 $0.25625 $0.05625 07/01/2022 07/15/2022 $0.31250 $0.25625 $0.05625 $0.021375 $0.00000 $0.25625 $0.05625 10/03/2022 10/15/2022 $0.31250 $0.25625 $0.05625 $0.021375 $0.00000 $0.25625 $0.05625

2022 Totals $1.25000 $1.02500 $0.22500 $0.085500 $0.00000 $1.02500 $0.22500

(1) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts. (4) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts. (5) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,300 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com

