Genuine Marketing Group Inc. Announces 15-Million-Dollar Capital Raise

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) announces the commencement of its 15-million-dollar capital raise and the engagement of Business Optimization Group and Owen Carhart to lead the funding round. Bolstering GMGs growth strategy and further development and activation of its product authentication system ZPTAG®, the raise is the next step in the company's mission to authenticate products at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer.

Business Optimization Group, LLC is a boutique business consulting firm located in Miami Beach, FL. It engages with companies for strategic planning, capital raising, business planning and development, and operational and financial support services. Its' founder, Owen Carhart, is an accomplished entrepreneur with a multifaceted business background in an array of industries. Business Optimization Group has been formally engaged with GMG Inc for several months and will continue to lead and assist the company in efforts to achieve its capital objectives.

"Upon initial contact with GMG concerning their fundraising requirements for a remarkable new software platform, it quickly became apparent that this was a one-of-a-kind opportunity with substantial world impact," declared Owen Carhart of Business Optimization Group. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with this pioneering Blockchain firm and introducing ZPTAG® to GMG patrons globally."

Genuine Marketing Group CEO, Chuck Chastain stated, "GMG continues to align with professionals who can both accelerate and amplify our goal to protect consumers and bring value to our brand partners. Owen and Business Optimization Group are a perfect fit for our capital raise initiatives and bring a host of other benefits to our multiple verticals of growth. We look forward to the completion of this raise and much more together."

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG®. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain.

Business Optimization Group, LLC is a boutique business consulting firm located in Miami Beach, FL. It engages with companies for strategic planning, capital raising, business planning and development, and operational and financial support services.

