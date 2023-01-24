InventHelp Inventor Develops New Attachment for Industrial Suction Hose Systems (PDK-305)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective attachment for quickly suctioning standing water via an industrial suction hose system," said an inventor, from Fairview, W.V., "so I invented the LITTLE SUCKER. My design can be used to remove large amounts of water from the size of a football field, at a standing water volume of 2 inches in depth."

The invention provides an improved way to remove any standing water from spills or other accumulation in any industrial site. In doing so, it eliminates the need for hand methods or multiple forms of equipment to remove water. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for small or large industrial containment basins, tank housing structures, or outdoor equipment areas. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

