Riverside Partners' Portfolio Company Syner-G Acquires RMC

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group ("Syner-G" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated pharmaceutical science and regulatory consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, has acquired RMC Pharmaceutical Solutions ("RMC"). Based in Boulder, CO, RMC supports the outsourced CMC and Quality needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic areas. Syner-G is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

(PRNewswire)

Since Riverside Partners' investment in Syner-G, the Company has grown significantly and expanded its service offering for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. RMC is Syner-G's second add-on acquisition within the last year. The acquisition of RMC provides additional depth to Syner-G's suite of pharmaceutical science services, adding impressive development experience in all biologic modalities including cell and gene therapy. The combined team offers a broad range of process and analytical development services, regulatory strategy, regulatory submission support, and quality management services.

"We are excited to support the combination of Syner-G and RMC," said Craig Stern, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Similar to Syner-G, RMC has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace, an impressive list of clients, and an excellent team of highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated employees. By adding RMC's exceptional capabilities and employees, Syner-G is building on its long-standing commitment to provide unparalleled expertise and service to customers."

Both Syner-G and RMC have strong track records of consistent growth and success in providing customized solutions to support the development of life-enhancing and lifesaving therapeutics. The combination enhances Syner-G's ability to deliver the highest caliber CMC services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes globally.

"I am very pleased to welcome the RMC team to Syner-G," said Ron Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of Syner-G BioPharma Group. "RMC's biologics experience and their 'Responsive, Measured, and Creative' approach to product development fits perfectly with Syner-G's vision to be the trusted development partner to our clients, recognized globally for our strategic, innovative, and scientifically-driven approach."

"Our clients have come to expect high levels of critical thinking, informed by the best science and engineering, applied reliably, nimbly, and phase appropriately to solve problems and advance their programs," said Scott Rudge, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer of RMC. "We know that's exactly what they will continue to receive from Syner-G, and I'm delighted to continue to play a key role in the combined business." Timothy Joy, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of RMC added, "In addition to the obvious benefits the combined organization presents to RMC's clients, I'm excited about the future opportunities that being part of a larger organization offers to RMC's employees."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized CMC, regulatory strategy, medical writing, regulatory submissions and publishing services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the therapeutic spectrum and complete drug development lifecycle. For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.

About RMC Pharmaceutical Solutions

Based in Boulder, CO, RMC specializes in providing CMC and quality management services for the pharmaceutical and biotech sector. For more information, visit www.rmcpharma.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams, and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Partners