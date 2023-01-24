Sherwin-Williams Announces and Celebrates 2022 Vendor of the Year Award Winners

Excellence in Product Development, Customer-Driven Innovation and Collaboration lead to substantial non-paint category sales growth in 2022

CLEVELAND, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams honored seven 2022 Vendor of the Year award winners across four categories this week during its annual National Sales Meeting in Orlando, FL. Four companies were named Vendor of the Year, and three additional winners were selected in the Innovative Product of the Year, Productive Solutions Award and Marketing Innovation Award categories. Award winners were honored for providing high-quality products and an unwavering commitment to the success of Sherwin-Williams by delivering on customers' needs.

"Building on momentum from 2021, Sherwin-Williams experienced continued growth in non-paint categories, which is in part due to the outstanding creativity, commitment and engagement from our vendor partners and suppliers," said Tracey Gairing, Vice President of Procurement at Sherwin-Williams. "We are pleased to recognize a few of the many who performed at outstanding levels to find opportunities to grow sales within their product lines. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to accelerate growth in 2023."

2022 Vendor of the Year

Vendor of the Year Award recipients are top sales performers who continue to raise the bar in delivering outstanding quality, innovation, and value to Sherwin-Williams stores and distribution centers.

Shaw Industries: A six-time Vendor of the Year winner, Shaw Industries' 2022 efforts resulted in double-digit sales growth across all divisions. The company proactively worked with Sherwin-Williams national account teams, driving turnkey success for customers with their dedicated account managers supporting the business. In addition, Shaw Industries worked closely with Sherwin-Williams teams to develop a core product sample offering that simplifies the product selection process and drives exclusive solutions.

Allway Tools: First-time Vendor of the Year winner, Allway Tools used insights to help understand the voice of Sherwin-Williams customers and provide products that accelerate growth. Allway Tools had near-perfect service levels with Sherwin-Williams throughout the year, making them a reliable vendor amid supply chain challenges.

Dumond Inc.: Four-time Vendor of the Year winner, Dumond Inc. trains Sherwin-Williams managers, representatives and customers on their product offerings, including how and when to use their products on projects. The company helps Sherwin-Williams team members convert opportunities by training customers and field teams within 48 hours of being contacted to ensure success.

Poly-America: A long-time supplier and five-time recipient of the Vendor of the Year award, Poly-America is recognized for delivering on its "no-fail policy," achieving 100 percent service levels for both on-time deliveries and order completions. They have a dedicated team that works with Sherwin-Williams stores and salespeople to provide product information, sourcing and any other needs that arise.

2022 Innovative Product of the Year

Painter's Storage Box by Purdy: Purdy worked with Pros in developing a Pro-centric storage and transport solution designed for the needs of painters. The product alleviates the time it takes painters to collect all the sundries needed to complete a job and get them to and from a jobsite. By adding a completely new category, tool storage and transport, Purdy defined a problem and provided a solution while reinforcing their brand promise of "for Pros by Pros."

2022 Productive Solutions Award

The Sherwin-Williams Productive Solutions Award honors a vendor working alongside Sherwin-Williams toward fulfilling its important goal to be a productive partner for the professional painter, providing products and services to help the Pro contractor achieve more in less time.

Festool: Festool is recognized for simplifying challenging and labor-intensive prep work. From requiring less time and physical effort to achieve better results, to smooth and well-prepped surfaces that ensure an exceptional paint job, Festool leverages advanced technologies and system solutions to create the best paintable substrates. Its tools, abrasives and vacuums demonstrate measurable time and labor savings to pros versus traditional sanding methods.

2022 Marketing Innovation Award

The Sherwin-Williams Marketing Innovation Award highlights a partner that collaborates to better understand how Sherwin-Williams customers shop and reach them in a new way.

3M: 3M prioritized learning about Sherwin-Williams Pro customer base, facilitating research projects on shopping behaviors, category preferences and Hispanic customers. The company did a comprehensive data evaluation to bring awareness to trends by customer type, region and other variables allowing them to better connect with customers. 3M adjusted pack sizes on core products to better align with Pro purchase behavior, identified and launched a digital targeting opportunity with Hispanic customers, and ran field training sessions in key markets.

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America.

