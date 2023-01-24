VYRILL LAUNCHES IN-VIDEO SEARCH API TO ADVANCE VIDEO ECOMMERCE INNOVATION

Vyrill puts Video APIs into the hands of customers to accelerate development of new video commerce apps, video intelligence, and video SEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyrill, the leading 'In-video' search and video intelligence platform, today announced the availability of its Video API, which provides fast and comprehensive access to Vyrill video intelligence and video commerce functionality. The API gives customers the ability to manage, rate, search and leverage their video data while accessing Vyrill's powerful insights and engagement data.

One of the biggest challenges enterprises face when working with video content is harnessing the gold mine of customer insights, trending topics, sentiment, brand-safe content and critical demographics living inside every video. With Vyrill's API, customers now have the ability to access this data, enable 'In-video' search to make every published video searchable, personalize video experiences across the entire shopping journey, and optimize their video content for SEO.

"We want to empower our customers to enhance their use of video content and its ROI, and APIs are where that innovation comes to life," said Ajay Bam, CEO of Vyrill. "By using the Vyrill Video API, companies of all sizes can now extend the power of video intelligence and in-video search to their marketing strategies, shopping experiences, apps, platforms, websites and online reviews."

"Consumers are increasingly using video to learn and make decisions about the products they choose," said Bryan Gildenberg, noted commerce expert and founder of Confluencer Commerce. "The content of these videos is unmined gold for brands, and Vyrill is the first platform that allows that gold to be mined in a systematic, repeatable and scalable way. It's hard to imagine a brand seeing this new capability and not realizing it is an essential part of their future."

Benefits of Vyrill's API offerings include the ability to:

Integrate Vyrill in-video data and transcripts with internal platforms

Add Vyrill-enabled video data to a product or application

White-label Vyrill or the Vyrill In-Video Search Shopify App

Add searchability to customer support and training videos, live video stream recordings, or podcasts

Add video reviews to product pages, mobile apps, and shopping cart experiences

"Reviews matter. They impact so many types of purchase decisions. Many companies analyze text reviews to inform business decisions, but video reviews have remained largely untapped, until now," said Matt R. Vance, reputation and feedback consultant, and author of "The Review Cycle." "The ability for consumers to search for specific topics within video reviews makes them more relevant and powerful sales tools. Video analytics now possible with the Vyrill API provide marketers with more depth to engineer high-performing content aligned not only by topic but also with demographic insights."

About Vyrill

Vyrill provides a video marketing & intelligence platform for brands to capture, discover, analyze, license and publish video content to e-commerce sites and use in marketing campaigns. Powered by proprietary AI and powerful, best-in-class, 'In-video' search technology, Vyrill helps marketers increase brand awareness and revenue using fan-led video content such as authentic fan reactions, reviews, shoutouts, unboxing, and how-to videos. Vyrill captures and indexes branded, influencer, and shopper video content in one place from social platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, making all video content instantly searchable and useful for marketing teams.

