Neptune Wellness Announces an Accounts Receivable Factoring Facility of up to $5 Million for its Sprout Organics Baby Food Brand

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that its organic baby food brand subsidiary, Sprout Organics, has entered into an accounts receivable factoring facility with Alterna Capital Solutions, LLC ("Alterna"). The maximum available is $5 million.

The terms of the agreement include a Funds Usage Fee of prime plus 1% with a minimum interest rate of 8% p.a. Alterna was granted a security interest in Sprout's accounts receivable.

The agreement will remain in effect for a 12-month period, effective January 23, 2023, and will be automatically renewed. Neptune provided a commercial guaranty in connection with this agreement.

About Sprout Organics

Sprout Organics is an organic baby food brand that strives to make mealtime easy and fun for parents and babies through delicious snacks and meals made with fresh, organic ingredients. The company aims to make life less complicated, give children a head start in life, and explore new foods with excitement with three simple promises: Keep it real, keep it simple and keep it fun. Sprout uses only the best, real and organic ingredients in everything it makes which means certified organic foods in every bite straight from nature, no GMOs. To learn more, please visit www.sproutorganics.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune is a consumer packaged goods company that aims to innovate health and wellness products. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company focuses on developing a portfolio of high-quality, affordable consumer products that align with the latest market trends for natural, sustainable, plant-based and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company's products are available in more than 27,000 retail locations and include well-known organic food and beverage brands such as Sprout Organics, Nosh, and Nurturme, as well as nutraceuticals brands like Biodroga and Forest Remedies. With its efficient and adaptable manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, the company can quickly respond to consumer demand, and introduce new products through retail partners and e-commerce channels. Please visit neptunewellness.com for more details.

