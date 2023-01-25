Newport Healthcare Kicks Off New Year Celebrating Growth with Purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with mental health disorders, is kicking off the new year by celebrating recent milestones that will improve mental health treatment and access to care across the nation.

Nearly half of American teenagers ages 13-18 have a mental health disorder according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Young adults ages 18-25 have the highest prevalence of any mental illness compared to other age groups, yet the lowest rates of receiving mental health treatment. The country is in an indisputable mental health crisis that precipitated but was exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. Access to treatment is essential.

Newport Healthcare has responded to this critical situation by adding treatment capacity in existing locations and expanding to new areas, while maintaining the core values and individualized client focus that have produced successful outcomes and sustained healing. Last year, Newport received more than 100,000 calls for help and treated more than 3,700 clients, a small but meaningful fraction of the young people struggling with mental health issues.

To address the current mental health crisis, Newport has recently:

Opened new outpatient treatment programs in Fairfax (Va.), Minneapolis , Waukesha (Wis.), Westchester (Pa.), and Westlake Village (Calif.).

Opened new residential treatment programs in Temecula (Calif.), Sacramento , Fairfield (Conn.), Fairfax (Va.), and Minnesota , with a Charlotte, N.C. site coming soon. Newport expanded capacity in Orange County , Los Angeles , and the Bay Area as well.

Re-introduced virtual therapy ("vIOP") in several states to reach youth in rural areas where unmet mental health needs are disproportionately high

Minnesota -based Acquired-based PrairieCare , a premier provider of mental health services in the Midwest with one of the nation's largest pediatric psychiatric practices, to advance and expand mental health treatment for youth and adults.

Contracted with six new in-network insurance partners and plan administrators including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Connecticut , Capital Blue Cross ( Pennsylvania ), Chorus Community Health Plans ( Wisconsin ), Dean Health Plan ( Wisconsin ), Security Health Plan ( Wisconsin ), and Shasta Administrative Services (Northwest U.S.) to give families more access to effective, affordable mental health care.

Launched its Center for Research and Innovation , merging research and data collection with clinical practice to advance mental health treatment efficacy.

Partnered with prominent organizations to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental health disorders, including The Trevor Project, To Write Love On Her Arms, the American Psychological Association, and the American Psychiatric Association.

"Our vision is to be the innovator in behavioral health treatment, a pioneer in removing the stigma around mental health, and the leading provider of sustainable healing," said Joe Procopio, Newport Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer. "Newport is but one part of the solution to the country's mental health crisis, and we are a reliable, accessible, and effective resource for families and mental health professionals."

Amidst Newport's growth and innovation, client and family satisfaction scores have increased, while more focus has been dedicated to the client/family experience—from their very first call, through admission and treatment, to discharge and continuing care—with interdepartmental best practices implemented throughout. Further, Newport created toolkits for building resilience and navigating treatment, a YouTube channel that serves as an educational resource for families, and a campaign that moves the national discourse from mental health awareness to action.

As a result, Newport was named a Great Place to Work, recognized with Inc.'s Best in Business Award, and garnered over 5 billion media impressions in 2022, affirming the thought leadership of its talented mental health experts.

"Our growth and accomplishments are exciting—and we celebrate the dedication and passion that our employees exert to achieve this—but helping people is at the core of what we do and our biggest reward," said Procopio.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its programs, efficacy, or job opportunities, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

