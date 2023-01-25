Sapphiros Taps Teresa Abraham for VP of Scientific and Technical Affairs

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a platform dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostics, backed by KKR, is pleased to announce the appointment of Teresa Abraham, PhD, as its new Vice President of Scientific and Technical Affairs.

Knowing now moves us (PRNewswire)

Dr. Abraham will be responsible for partnerships that accelerate technology development and clinical research for a portfolio of Med Tech companies under the Sapphiros umbrella. She brings a wealth of experience in scientific research, technical development, and policy advocacy.

"We are excited to have Teresa join our executive team," said Sapphiros founder Namal Nawana. "With a proven track record of success in both medical research and industry relations, we expect she will be a key player helping us achieve our corporate mission."

Prior to joining Sapphiros, Dr. Abraham was VP of Scientific and Technical Partnerships at Visby Medical in San Jose, CA, where she secured over $70 million in non-dilutive funding to accelerate platform and product development. At Visby, she helped launch Medical and Scientific Affairs, where she co-developed research studies with experts at leading universities to validate the performance, in-clinic integration, and health economics of the Visby test. In that role, she represented the company at scientific conferences, with industry partners, and before the federal government.

Before her work in Silicon Valley, she advised biotech startups, identifying technologies of greatest interest to the government spanning from discovery to advanced development. Dr. Abraham worked at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the recipient of the prestigious Science and Technology Policy Fellowship through the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the exciting Med Tech ecosystem that is Sapphiros. If there's one thing this pandemic has taught us, it's that accurate testing plays a critical role in early outbreak containment and control, underlining the importance of readily-available, low-cost diagnostics," said Dr. Abraham. "The extreme volume manufacturing infrastructure that's already in place at Sapphiros means we can deliver fast, accurate, and cheap diagnostics that can build health equity worldwide. Providing access to such diagnostics at a global scale is not trivial and will take a village of unique partnerships and disruptive healthcare technologies."

About Sapphiros:

Sapphiros, backed by Neoenta and KKR, is a privately held consumer diagnostic portfolio company. The Sapphiros portfolio includes novel sample collection, next-generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics to help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us™

For further information: Sapphiros, press@sapphiros.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sapphiros