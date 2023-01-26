BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that fourth quarter 2022 earnings per share ("EPS") increased year-over-year by 64% to a fourth quarter record $0.69.  For these periods, the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS increased by 52% to $0.64.

For the full year 2022, EPS decreased year-over-year by 15% to $2.02, and adjusted EPS increased by 30% to $2.19.  GAAP results included gains in 2021 on the sale of business operations and charges in both years for branch consolidations.  These are the primary items excluded from the measure of adjusted results.

Improvements in adjusted results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 demonstrate positive operating leverage and progress from Berkshire's BEST strategic initiatives.  Compared to the prior quarter, results included an 11% increase in net interest income, in conjunction with an increase in the net interest margin to 3.84%.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated.  Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

  • 10.1% return on equity; 10.6% return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
  • 1.08% return on assets; 1.00% adjusted return on assets (non-GAAP)
  • 9% increase quarter-over-quarter in total net revenue
  • 3.84% net interest margin, increased from 3.48% in 3Q22 and 2.60% in 4Q21
  • 58% efficiency ratio, improved from 62% in 3Q22 and 72% in 4Q21
  • 1% increase in full year non-interest expense; flat adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
  • 5% broad-based loan growth (end of period)
  • 1% increase in average deposits
  • 0.60% delinquent and non-accruing loans/total loans – lowest in more than a decade
  • 9% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire finished the year with strong loan growth momentum, resulting in record fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share.   The balance sheet remains strong and positively positioned to benefit from potential future interest rate increases.  With these solid underpinnings, Berkshire increased its quarterly shareholder dividend by 50% in the fourth quarter, as well as repurchasing 2% of shares.  We're pleased that our results have contributed to strong outperformance by our stock compared to the broad market and our industry.  BHLB provided a 2022 calendar year total shareholder return exceeding 7% against a backdrop of market declines, with the S&P 500 index posting a negative 18% total return for the year."

"We have separately announced our CFO hire, and this follows recently announced executive hires for Commercial Banking and Credit.  I'm pleased with the exceptional caliber of executives who are attracted by our strong team, promising business prospects, and purpose-focused vision.  We also announced a $50 million share repurchase program for 2023, continuing our focus on balanced capital management and shareholder distributions."

"Berkshire's return on assets and return on tangible common equity improved to within its target range at the halfway point of its three year strategic plan.  Berkshire also achieved the highest ESG ranking in our history, with a top 17% composite performance ranking in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance ratings. We also recorded our highest employee engagement through our survey platform with Mercer. We rolled-out promotion of our new brand campaign theme of "Where You Bank Matters", which captures the spirit of our vision to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank for all of our stakeholders.  I thank the entire Berkshire team for our success in 2022 and all they do to maintain our forward momentum in delivering on our vision."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings:  Fourth quarter 2022 EPS of $0.69 increased from $0.42 in the prior quarter, while adjusted EPS increased by 2% from $0.62 to $0.64.  Adjusted results benefited from higher net interest income and lending related fee revenue. The increase in GAAP EPS also reflected a reduction in accrued branch consolidation expenses based on a reduction in total estimated costs.

On a year-over-year basis, fourth quarter results also increased from $0.42 reported for both GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in 2021.  This improvement was primarily due to higher net interest income, which has reflected growth in loans and in the interest margin in each of the last several quarters. Fourth quarter revenue increased by 30% year-over-year, while expense growth was held to 1%. The resulting positive operating leverage led to an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 58% in the most recent quarter, compared to 62% in the linked quarter and to 72% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter 2022 return on equity measured 10.1% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on tangible common equity measured 9.8%. The return on assets measured 1.08% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on assets measured 1.00%.

Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") increased quarter-over-quarter by 79% to $48 million and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted PPNR increased by 16% to $45 million. Adjusted PPNR more than doubled from $21 million on a year-over-year basis and moved within the Company's target range at the halfway point of its three year strategic plan.

Revenue:  Revenue increased by 9% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year.  Net interest income has been the primary driver of revenue growth in recent periods.   Fourth quarter net interest income increased by $10 million, or 11%, compared to the linked quarter and by $33 million, or 47%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin has increased in successive quarters over the last year, reaching 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.48% in the prior quarter and 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This improvement was primarily due to the benefit of loan growth and positive sensitivity to increased market interest rates. The yield on average earning assets improved quarter-over-quarter to 4.56% from 3.91%.  The cost of funds increased to 0.77% from 0.46%, while the cost of deposits increased to 0.69% from 0.33%.  The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at period-end and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market.

Fee income benefited quarter-over-quarter from a $1 million increase in loan related fees, which partially offset the impact of higher charges for tax credit investment amortization.  Fourth quarter fee income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the impact of lower SBA related fees in 2022 resulting from changes in the SBA program and in market demand.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:  Berkshire recorded a $12 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the full year provision to $11 million.  The full year 2021 provision was a benefit of $0.5 million.  Both years benefited from releases of pandemic related reserves, and the increase in 2022 also reflected a resumption of loan growth and changes in the loan mix.  The fourth-quarter provision primarily reflected the impact of one commercial and industrial credit which filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Expense and Tax Expense:  Full year non-interest expense increased by 1% in 2022, while adjusted non-interest expense was flat.

Fourth quarter non-interest expense totaled $70 million in 2022, decreasing by 14% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 1% on a year-over-year basis due primarily to branch consolidation expense.  Fourth quarter adjusted  non-interest expense totaled $73 million which was a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 6% increase year-over-year.  Technology costs reflect continued investment in digitization and the category of all other expenses increased primarily due to loan related costs. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,310 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year.

The effective GAAP tax rate was 15% in the final quarter and 19% for the year 2022, compared to 20% for the year 2021.   Due to the timing of tax credit investments, both tax expense and non-interest income were reduced in the fourth quarter.  These investments contributed $0.03 to EPS in the year 2022, compared to $0.02 in the year 2021.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary:  Total loans grew by 5% quarter-over-quarter and by 22% year-over-year. Total deposits increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.  Period-end liquidity and capital remained strong, with the ratio of loans/deposits measuring 81% and the non-GAAP measure of tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.0%.

Loans:  Fourth quarter loan growth was concentrated in a $231 million increase in commercial loans and a $183 million increase in residential mortgages.  For the full year, commercial loans increased by $640 million and residential mortgages increased by $824 millionBerkshire has expanded its lending  teams over the last year, and business volumes and credit usage have benefited in some segments from improved market demand.   Loan growth has also benefited from a decline in prepayments in the prevailing rising rate environment.  All major loan categories increased by double digits in 2022 except for home equity loans.  Reflecting higher interest rates, the fourth quarter loan yield increased year-over-year to 5.28% from 3.76%.

Asset Quality:   Total delinquent and non-accruing loans measured 0.60% of total loans at year-end, the lowest in more than a decade.  Reflecting the improved quality of the loan portfolio, the allowance for expected credit losses on loans declined to 1.15% of total loans from 1.21% at the start of the quarter.  Net loan charge-offs totaled $12 million in the fourth quarter and $21 million for the year, or 0.27% of full year average loans.  Charge-offs were concentrated in the second half of the year in one commercial and industrial credit which filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter.

Deposits:  Total deposits increased by 3% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter including higher period-end payroll deposit balances.  Average deposits increased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 2% year-over-year, including the impact of lower brokered time deposits. The fourth quarter cost of deposits increased year-over-year to 0.69% from 0.19%, including a 0.36% increase over the third quarter of 2022.

Equity:  Total fourth quarter shareholders' equity increased quarter-over-quarter by 1% to $954 million.  Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled approximately $20 million consisting of approximately 661,000 shares.  For the year 2022, stock repurchases totaled $125 million, consisting of 4.5 million shares.  At period-end, book value per share totaled $21.51 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share totaled $20.95; both measures increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE 

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

  • BEST Community Comeback: Berkshire continues to accelerate progress towards the achievement of its "BEST Community Comeback" goals as it tracks inline or slightly ahead of program targets at year-end. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information and recent results can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

  • Current ESG Performance: The Company improved on its BEST ESG goal with a top 17% composite performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. This included an upgraded rating from MSCI to "A".  As of December 31, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- A; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 3, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 62.81. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics.  Berkshire continues to rank among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg.

  • Sustainable Business Award: The Sustainable Business Network named the Company Massachusetts Sustainable Business of the Year in the bank category in recognition of its collective efforts to build a more equitable economy and sustainable communities. This includes Berkshire's initial impact from the BEST Community Comeback, its sustainable financing activities along with work to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

  • Sustainability Bond: Berkshire has begun to allocate proceeds from its June 2022 Sustainability Bond issuance to eligible activities. The Company became the first public community bank with assets under $150 billion to issue a bond whose proceeds would be dedicated to social and environmental projects. Projects supported to date have created affordable housing, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and constructed green buildings.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition.  They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables.  In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments. The restructuring expense adjustment in third and fourth quarters of 2022 primarily related to the termination of leasehold interests and the write-down of related right of use assets and leasehold improvements in conjunction with branch consolidations and real estate reductions.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE

INDEX

 

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

F-1

Selected Financial Highlights

F-2

Balance Sheets

F-3

Loan and Deposit Analysis

F-4

Statements of Income

F-5

Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)

F-6

Average Balances and Average Yields and Costs

F-7

Asset Quality Analysis

F-8

Asset Quality Analysis (continued)

F-9

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend)

F-10

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)










Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,






2021


2022


2022


2022


2022

















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA













Net earnings per common share, diluted

$                0.42


$          0.42


$          0.50


$          0.42


$        0.69




Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

0.42


0.43


0.51


0.62


0.64




Net income, (thousands)

20,248


20,196


23,115


18,717


30,505




Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2)

20,172


20,789


23,562


27,928


28,254




Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

48,667


47,792


45,788


45,040


44,361




Average diluted shares, (thousands)

48,340


48,067


46,102


45,034


44,484




Total book value per common share, (end of period)

24.30


22.89


22.15


20.93


21.51




Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2)

23.69


22.30


21.56


20.36


20.95




Dividends per common share

0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.18




Full-time equivalent staff

1,319


1,333


1,322


1,300


1,310

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)













Return on equity

6.86

%

6.79

%

7.82

%

6.30

%

10.06

%



Adjusted return on equity (2)

6.83


6.99


7.97


9.40


9.32




Return on tangible common equity (2)

7.37


7.29


8.33


6.76


10.59




Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)

7.34


7.49


8.48


9.92


9.83




Return on assets

0.71


0.70


0.82


0.66


1.08




Adjusted return on assets (2)

0.71


0.72


0.84


0.99


1.00




Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5)

2.60


2.61


3.11


3.48


3.84




Efficiency ratio (2)

71.98


72.61


66.60


62.01


58.25

















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)













Total assets


$            11,555


$      12,097


$      11,579


$      11,317


$    11,663




Total earning assets

10,899


11,401


10,849


10,604


10,913




Total loans


6,826


7,267


7,803


7,943


8,335




Total deposits


10,069


10,699


10,115


9,988


10,327




Loans/deposits (%)

68

%

68

%

77

%

80

%

81

%



Total shareholders' equity

$              1,182


$        1,094


$        1,014


$           943


$         954

















ASSET QUALITY













Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$                 106


$             99


$             99


$             96


$            96




Net charge-offs, (millions)

(4)


(3)


(0)


(6)


(12)




Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.23

%

0.15

%

0.02

%

0.30

%

0.58

%



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$                    (3)


$             (4)


$               -


$               3


$            12




Non-performing assets, (millions)

37


32


29


40


33




Non-performing loans/total loans

0.52

%

0.41

%

0.34

%

0.48

%

0.37

%



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

300


335


368


254


309




Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.55


1.37


1.27


1.21


1.15

















CAPITAL RATIOS













Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6)

15.0

%

13.9

%

12.9

%

12.7

%

12.4

%



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6)

10.5


10.3


10.2


10.1


10.2




Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2)

10.0


8.8


8.5


8.1


8.0































(1)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.


(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily 



 related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.


(3)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.


(4)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.


(5)

The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters,



which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.06%, 0.03%, 0.03%, 0.01%, 0.00%


(6)

Presented as projected for December 31, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


(in thousands)

2021

2022

2022


Assets





Cash and due from banks

$                 109,350

$                 128,509

$               145,342


Short-term investments

1,518,457

566,404

540,013


Total cash and cash equivalents

1,627,807

694,913

685,355







Trading security

8,354

6,812

6,708


Marketable equity securities, at fair value

15,453

12,790

12,856


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,877,585

1,470,949

1,423,200


Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

636,503

592,503

583,453


Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities

10,800

7,264

7,219


Total securities

2,548,695

2,090,318

2,033,436


Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(105)


(91)


Net securities

2,548,590

2,090,223

2,033,345







Loans held for sale

6,110

4,124

4,311







Total loans

6,825,847

7,943,481

8,335,309


Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(106,094)

(96,013)

(96,270)


Net loans

6,719,753

7,847,468

8,239,039







Premises and equipment, net

94,383

86,809

85,217


Goodwill and other intangible assets

29,619

25,761

24,483


Other assets

524,074

563,946

587,854


Assets held for sale

4,577

3,830

3,260


Total assets

$            11,554,913

$            11,317,074

$         11,662,864







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Demand deposits

$              3,008,461

$              2,896,659

$           2,852,127


NOW and other deposits

976,401

1,045,970

1,054,596


Money market deposits

3,293,526

3,388,932

3,723,570


Savings deposits

1,111,625

1,111,304

1,063,269


Time deposits

1,678,940

1,545,256

1,633,707


Total deposits

10,068,953

9,988,121

10,327,269







Senior borrowings

13,331

4,494

4,445


Subordinated borrowings

97,513

121,001

121,064


Total borrowings

110,844

125,495

125,509







Other liabilities

192,681

260,896

256,024


Total liabilities

10,372,478

10,374,512

10,708,802







Common shareholders' equity

1,182,435

942,562

954,062


Total shareholders' equity

1,182,435

942,562

954,062


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$            11,554,913

$            11,317,074

$         11,662,864


 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 


CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)


LOAN ANALYSIS




































Growth %


(in millions)


December 31, 2021
Balance


September 30, 2022
Balance


December 31, 2022
Balance


Quarter ended
December 31, 2022


Year to Date 
















Total commercial real estate


$                       3,598


$                       3,902


$                       4,095


5

%

14

%

Commercial and industrial loans


1,330


1,435


1,473


3


11



Total commercial loans


4,928


5,337


5,568


4


13
















Total residential mortgages


1,392


2,033


2,216


9


59
















Home equity


253


234


227


(3)


(10)



Auto and other


253


339


324


(4)


28



Total consumer loans


506


573


551


(4)


9



Total loans


$                       6,826


$                       7,943


$                       8,335


5

%

22

%
















































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS























Growth %


(in millions)


December 31, 2021
Balance


September 30, 2022
Balance


December 31, 2022
Balance


Quarter ended
December 31, 2022


Year to Date



Non-interest bearing


$                       3,008


$                       2,897


$                       2,852


(2)

%

(5)

%


NOW and other


976


1,046


1,054


1


8



Money market


3,294


3,389


3,724


10


13



Savings


1,112


1,111


1,063


(4)


(4)



Time deposits


1,679


1,545


1,634


6


(3)



Total deposits (1)


$                     10,069


$                       9,988


$                     10,327


3

%

3

%


(1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $120.9 million, $163.5 million, and $228.1 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and

      December 31, 2021, respectively.



 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income   

$         121,384


$           75,860


$           387,257


$            329,065

Interest expense   

19,292


6,548


42,660


37,899

Net interest income, not FTE

102,092


69,312


344,597


291,166

Non-interest income








Deposit related fees

8,293


7,522


32,026


29,813

Loan fees and revenue

5,058


9,098


21,731


35,060

Insurance commissions and fees   

-


-


-


7,003

Wealth management fees   

2,255


2,586


10,008


10,530

Mortgage banking fees

44


259


230


2,056

Other

(159)


993


6,973


6,631

Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses)  

15,491


20,458


70,968


91,093

Securities gains/(losses), net    

163


(106)


(2,031)


(787)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

-


1,057


-


52,942

Total non-interest income     

15,654


21,409


68,937


143,248

Total net revenue

117,746


90,721


413,534


434,414

Total net revenue excluding (losses)

117,583


89,770


415,565


382,259









Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  

12,000


(3,000)


11,000


(500)

Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

37,968


37,816


152,741


150,589

Occupancy and equipment    

9,431


9,738


37,638


41,782

Technology and communications

9,729


8,599


35,586


33,803

Professional services

3,153


2,365


12,043


15,860

Other expenses

12,350


10,025


41,799


38,078

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(2,617)


864


8,909


5,781

Total non-interest expense    

70,014


69,407


288,716


285,893

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

72,631


68,543


279,807


280,112









Income before income taxes      

$           35,732


$           24,314


$           113,818


$            149,021

Income tax expense

5,227


4,066


21,285


30,357

Net income

$         30,505


$         20,248


$           92,533


$         118,664

















Basic earnings per common share

$               0.69


$               0.42


$                 2.03


$                  2.41

Diluted earnings per common share

$              0.69


$              0.42


$                2.02


$                2.39









Weighted average shares outstanding:     








Basic

44,105


47,958


45,564


49,240

Diluted

44,484


48,340


45,914


49,554









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)














Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2021


2022


2022


2022


2022


Interest income   


$        75,860


$        74,823


$        87,379


$      103,671


$      121,384


Interest expense   


6,548


5,760


6,021


11,587


19,292


Net interest income, not FTE


69,312


69,063


81,358


92,084


102,092


Non-interest income












Deposit related fees


7,522


7,351


8,005


8,377


8,293


Loan fees and revenue


9,098


8,265


4,623


3,785


5,058


Insurance commissions and fees   


-


-


-


-


-


Wealth management fees   


2,586


2,625


2,775


2,353


2,255


Mortgage banking fees


259


19


109


58


44


Other


993


3,166


1,812


2,154


(159)


Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains


20,458


21,426


17,324


16,727


15,491


Securities (losses)/gains, net    


(106)


(745)


(973)


(476)


163


Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net


1,057


-


-


-


-


Total non-interest income     


21,409


20,681


16,351


16,251


15,654


Total net revenue


90,721


89,744


97,709


108,335


117,746


Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains


89,770


90,489


98,682


108,811


117,583














Provision (benefit)/expense for credit losses  


(3,000)


(4,000)


-


3,000


12,000


Non-interest expense












Compensation and benefits


37,816


37,521


37,830


39,422


37,968


Occupancy and equipment    


9,738


10,067


9,438


8,702


9,431


Technology and communications


8,599


8,527


8,611


8,719


9,729


Professional services


2,365


2,692


2,913


3,285


3,153


Other expenses


10,025


9,725


9,648


10,076


12,350


Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses


864


18


35


11,473


(2,617)


Total non-interest expense    


69,407


68,550


68,475


81,677


70,014


Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other


68,543


68,532


68,440


70,204


72,631


























Income before income taxes


$        24,314


$        25,194


$        29,234


$        23,658


$        35,732


Income tax expense


4,066


4,998


6,119


4,941


5,227


Net income


$      20,248


$      20,196


$      23,115


$      18,717


$      30,505














Diluted earnings per common share


$           0.42


$           0.42


$           0.50


$           0.42


$           0.69














Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic


47,958


47,668


45,818


44,700


44,105


Diluted


48,340


48,067


46,102


45,034


44,484


























 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)





Dec. 31, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


Sept. 30, 2022


Dec. 31, 2022









(in millions)


Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate



Assets






















Commercial real estate


3,569

3.49

%

3,651

3.35

%

3,831

3.79

%

3,926

4.53

%

3,934

5.46

%

Commercial and industrial loans


1,278

4.37



1,373

4.14



1,447

4.46



1,449

5.21



1,471

6.62



Residential mortgages


1,403

3.82



1,436

3.56



1,652

3.57



1,926

3.53



2,114

3.56



Consumer loans


516

3.96



514

4.24



562

5.41



587

6.24



563

7.00



Total loans (1)


6,766

3.76



6,974

3.61



7,492

3.99



7,888

4.54



8,082

5.28



Securities (2)


2,367

2.04



2,649

1.95



2,621

1.97



2,400

2.13



2,294

2.20



Short-term investments and loans held for sale


1,609

0.17



1,202

0.17



476

0.57



342

1.96



267

3.05



Total earning assets


10,742

2.84



10,825

2.82



10,589

3.34



10,630

3.91



10,643

4.56



Goodwill and other intangible assets


30




29




27




26




25




Other assets


655




639




644




659




653




Total assets


11,427




11,493




11,260




11,315




11,321


























Liabilities and shareholders' equity






















NOW and other


1,331

0.05

%

1,456

0.04

%

1,454

0.12

%

1,362

0.48

%

1,395

1.11

%

Money market


2,731

0.16



2,871

0.16



2,811

0.19



2,737

0.46



2,819

1.16



Savings


1,100

0.04



1,117

0.03



1,127

0.03



1,129

0.03



1,086

0.03



Time


1,750

0.80



1,624

0.71



1,460

0.64



1,528

0.85



1,555

1.21



Total interest-bearing deposits


6,912

0.28



7,068

0.24



6,852

0.24



6,756

0.48



6,855

0.98



Borrowings (3)


121

5.68



122

5.21



160

4.61



251

5.46



169

5.56



Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,033

0.37



7,190

0.32



7,012

0.34



7,007

0.66



7,024

1.09



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


3,038




2,968




2,903




2,913




2,876




Other liabilities


175




146




163




206




208




Total liabilities


10,246




10,304




10,078




10,126




10,108


























Common shareholders' equity


1,181




1,189




1,182




1,189




1,213




Total shareholders' equity


1,181




1,189




1,182




1,189




1,213




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


11,427




11,493




11,260




11,315




11,321


























Net interest spread



2.47

%


2.50

%


2.99

%


3.25

%


3.47

%

Net interest margin, FTE (4)



2.60




2.61




3.11




3.48




3.84



Cost of funds



0.26




0.23




0.24




0.46




0.77



Cost of deposits



0.19




0.17




0.17




0.33




0.69

























Supplementary data






















Net Interest Income, not FTE


69.312




69.063




81.358




92.084




102.092




Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment


1.604




1.524




1.560




1.715




1.845




Net Interest Income, FTE


70.916




70.587




82.918




93.799




103.937
















































Total average non-maturity deposits


8,200




8,412




8,295




8,141




8,176




Total average deposits


9,950




10,037




9,755




9,669




9,731


























Purchase accounting accretion


1.548




0.717




0.773




0.280




0.182




Total average tangible equity (5)


1,151




1,160




1,155




1,163




1,188


























(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.






















(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(4) There was no effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin for the quarters presented.

(5) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)





Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


(in thousands)


2021


2022


2022


2022


2022


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS












Non-accruing loans:












Commercial real estate


$         13,954


$            8,984


$            8,277


$            2,976


$            2,434


Commercial and industrial loans


6,747


5,618


4,891


21,008


17,023


Residential mortgages


9,825


11,079


10,331


10,407


8,612


Consumer loans


4,800


4,000


3,385


3,463


3,045


Total non-accruing loans


35,326


29,681


26,884


37,854


31,114


Repossessed assets


1,736


2,004


2,004


2,175


2,209


Total non-performing assets


$         37,062


$          31,685


$          28,888


$          40,029


$          33,323














Total non-accruing loans/total loans


0.52 %


0.41 %


0.34 %


0.48 %


0.37 %


Total non-performing assets/total assets


0.32 %


0.26 %


0.25 %


0.35 %


0.29 %














PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS










Balance at beginning of period


$       112,916


$        106,094


$          99,475


$          99,021


$          96,013


Charged-off loans


(7,976)


(6,048)


(1,593)


(7,424)


(12,995)


Recoveries on charged-off loans


4,154


3,429


1,139


1,416


1,252


Net loans charged-off


(3,822)


(2,619)


(454)


(6,008)


(11,743)


Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses


(3,000)


(4,000)


-


3,000


12,000


Balance at end of period


$       106,094


$          99,475


$          99,021


$          96,013


$          96,270














Allowance for credit losses/total loans


1.55 %


1.37 %


1.27 %


1.21 %


1.15 %


Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans


300 %


335 %


368 %


254 %


309 %














NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS












Commercial real estate


$          (2,208)


$          (3,280)


$               (76)


$             (854)


$               187


Commercial and industrial loans


(1,649)


653


(237)


(4,931)


(10,914)


Residential mortgages


(2)


(50)


(30)


122


192


Home equity


106


135


33


1


(128)


Auto and other consumer


(69)


(77)


(144)


(346)


(1,080)


Total, net


$          (3,822)


$          (2,619)


$             (454)


$          (6,008)


$        (11,743)














Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans


0.23 %


0.15 %


0.02 %


0.30 %


0.58 %


Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans


0.29 %


0.15 %


0.08 %


0.16 %


0.27 %














 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)




December 31, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


(in thousands)

Balance


Percent of
Total Loans


Balance


Percent of
Total Loans


Balance


Percent of
Total Loans


Balance


Percent of
Total Loans


Balance


Percent of
Total Loans


30-89 Days delinquent

$ 39,863


0.58 %


$ 13,517


0.19 %


$ 36,184


0.46 %


$ 14,662


0.18 %


$ 12,162


0.15 %


90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

3,270


0.05 %


6,613


0.09 %


6,760


0.09 %


6,285


0.08 %


7,038


0.08 %


Total accruing delinquent loans

43,133


0.63 %


20,130


0.28 %


42,944


0.55 %


20,947


0.26 %


19,200


0.23 %


Non-accruing loans

35,326


0.52 %


29,681


0.41 %


26,884


0.34 %


37,854


0.48 %


31,114


0.37 %


Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

$ 78,459


1.15 %


$ 49,811


0.69 %


$ 69,828


0.89 %


$ 58,801


0.74 %


$ 50,314


0.60 %


BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)






Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


(in thousands)


2021


2022


2022


2022


2022


Total revenue

(A)

$       90,721


$       89,744


$       97,709


$     108,335


$     117,746


Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)


106


745


973


476


(163)


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets


(1,057)


-


-


-


-


Total adjusted revenue (2)

(B)

$       89,770


$       90,489


$       98,682


$     108,811


$     117,583














Total non-interest expense

(C)

$       69,407


$       68,550


$       68,475


$       81,677


$       70,014


Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense


(864)


(18)


(35)


(11,473)


2,617


Adjusted non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$       68,543


$       68,532


$       68,440


$       70,204


$       72,631














Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$       21,314


$       21,194


$       29,234


$       26,658


$       47,732


Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

21,227


21,957


30,242


38,607


44,952














Net income


$       20,248


$       20,196


$       23,115


$       18,717


$       30,505


Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)


106


745


973


476


(163)


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets


(1,057)


-


-


-


-


Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense


864


18


35


11,473


(2,617)


Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit


11


(170)


(561)


(2,738)


529


Total adjusted income (2)

(E)

$       20,172


$       20,789


$       23,562


$       27,928


$       28,254














(in millions, except per share data)












Total average assets                                               

(F)

$       11,427


$       11,493


$       11,260


$       11,315


$       11,321


Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)

1,181


1,189


1,182


1,189


1,213


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)                       

(H)

1,151


1,160


1,155


1,164


1,188


Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)                       

(I)

1,151


1,160


1,155


1,164


1,188


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss), period-end


(3)


(78)


(123)


(188)


(181)


Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(J)

1,153


1,066


987


917


930


Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(K)

1,153


1,066


987


917


930


Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)

(L)

11,525


12,069


11,552


11,291


11,638














Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)              

(M)

48,667


47,792


45,788


45,040


44,361


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

48,340


48,067


46,102


45,034


44,484














GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)


$           0.42


$           0.42


$           0.50


$           0.42


$           0.69


Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.42


0.43


0.51


0.62


0.64


Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)

(K/M)

23.69


22.30


21.56


20.36


20.95


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)

10.00


8.83


8.54


8.12


7.99














Performance ratios (4)












GAAP return on equity


6.86

%

6.79


7.82

%

6.30

%

10.06

%

Adjusted return on equity (2)

(E/G)

6.83


6.99


7.97


9.40


9.32


Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)


7.37


7.29


8.33


6.76


10.59


Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(E+Q)/(I)

7.34


7.49


8.48


9.92


9.83


GAAP return on assets


0.71


0.70


0.82


0.66


1.08


Adjusted return on assets (2)


0.71


0.72


0.84


0.99


1.00


PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)


0.75


0.74


1.04


0.94


1.69


Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)


0.74


0.76


1.07


1.36


1.59


Efficiency ratio (2)(6)                                                                                

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

71.98


72.61


66.60


62.01


58.25


Net interest margin, FTE


2.60


2.61


3.11


3.48


3.84


























Supplementary data (in thousands)












Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)

(O)

$         2,057


$            596


$            595


$            620


$         3,068


Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)

(P)

(1,448)


(357)


(351)


(445)


(2,355)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

609


239


244


175


713














Intangible amortization

(Q)

$         1,288


$         1,286


$         1,286


$         1,285


$         1,277


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

1,604


1,524


1,560


1,715


1,845






































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.












(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by


       taking intangible assets at period-end. 












(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.


(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,


      assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.












(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and

      total adjusted  non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important

      information regarding its operational efficiency.












(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation, new markets

      and solar.












(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.




BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Years Ended




Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


(in thousands)



2021


2022


Total revenue

(A)


$                                    434,414


$                                    413,534


Adj: Net securities losses (1)



787


2,031


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(52,942)


-


Total adjusted revenue (2)

(B)


$                                    382,259


$                                    415,565









Total non-interest expense

(C)


$                                    285,893


$                                    288,716


Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(5,781)


(8,909)


Adjusted non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)


$                                    280,112


$                                    279,807









Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)


$                                    148,521


$                                    124,818


Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)


102,147


135,758









Net income



$                                    118,664


$                                      92,533


Adj: Net securities losses (1)



787


2,031


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(52,942)


-


Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



5,781


8,909


Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



11,696


(2,940)


Total adjusted income (2)

(E)


$                                      83,986


$                                    100,533









(in millions, except per share data)







Total average assets                                                

(F)


$                                      12,056


$                                      11,347


Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)


1,166


1,193


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)                       

(H)


1,134


1,166


Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)                       

(I)


1,134


1,166


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss), period-end



(3)


(181)


Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(J)


1,153


930


Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(K)


1,153


930


Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)

(L)


11,525


11,638









Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)              

(M)


48,667


44,361


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)


49,554


45,914









GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$                                          2.39


$                                          2.02


Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)


1.69


2.19


Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)

(K/M)


23.69


20.95


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)


10.00


7.99









Performance ratios (4)







GAAP return on equity



10.18

%

7.76

%

Adjusted return on equity (2)

(E/G)


7.20


8.43


Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



10.80


8.26


Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(E+Q)/(I)


7.74


8.94


GAAP return on assets



0.98


0.82


Adjusted return on assets (2)



0.70


0.89


PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



1.23


1.10


Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.85


1.20


Efficiency ratio (2)(6)                                                                                

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)


69.96


64.31


Net interest margin, FTE



2.60


3.26
















Supplementary data (in thousands)







Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)

(O)


$                                        4,372


$                                        4,880


Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)

(P)


(3,445)


(3,508)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


928


1,372









Intangible amortization

(Q)


$                                        5,200


$                                        5,134


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)


6,344


6,644























(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.







(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed

      by taking intangible assets at period-end. 







(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.


(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,


      assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.







(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

      and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to


      provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.







(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation,


      new markets,  and solar.







(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.


