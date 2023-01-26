Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day by Planning Your Next Trip with a Travel Advisor

Internova Travel Group reminds consumers why it's better to book a vacation through a real human being



NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many choices about where to go, where to stay and what to do, figuring out all the details that go into a vacation can be overwhelming. That's why National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect time to learn about the advantages of using a travel advisor.

National Plan for Vacation Day — Jan. 31 this year — is celebrated on the last Tuesday in January and organized by the U.S. Travel Association. It's designed to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year.

"We know that many Americans often don't take all of the vacation time that they get," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO, Internova Travel Group, one of the industry's largest travel services companies representing more than 100,000 travel advisors worldwide. "Countless studies have shown that taking time off has tremendous benefits for our physical and mental well-being. Vacations give us a chance to explore new places, reduce stress and strengthen bonds with family and friends. And if you really want a low-stress experience, let a travel advisor do all the work."

When it comes to booking a vacation, nearly 80 percent of Americans prefer working with a human being over an online travel agency, according to an Internova survey. And younger travelers are increasingly using the services of a travel professional, especially in light of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Travel advisors have developed a deep relationship with supplier partners in all facets of a trip. They have exclusive access to discounts, perks and booking options that benefit their clients.

For example, Internova's SELECT Hotels & Resorts is a carefully curated collection of more than 1,600 of the world's most distinguished premium properties where clients receive special amenities. Internova SELECT In-Country Partners is a carefully vetted international portfolio of more than 150 destination management companies and specialty tour operators.

Travel advisors have years of experience in planning a variety of trips and they're passionate travelers themselves, with firsthand knowledge of the most popular destinations both domestically and abroad. They do the research, saving time and providing clients with the best options for their needs and budget.

Most importantly, travel advisors provide peace of mind. Their clients can be confident that if any questions or problems arise during their trip, they can contact a real human being who knows them.

Travel Weekly's 34th annual Travel Industry Survey, conducted by Phocuswright and sponsored by Internova, asked travel advisors to select the top benefits they provide that their clients would not be able to get on their own. Their top responses included full support and travel advice from an expert, advocacy for clients, including making sure they get a refund or credit if their travel plans change, creating personalized, curated travel itineraries and exclusive access to travel experiences.

While the market for artificial intelligence is growing rapidly, it's clear that for some transactions, consumers prefer working with a human being and they prefer the personal service that only a travel advisor can provide.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Internova found that consumers appreciate the benefits of connecting with a real human being versus using an automated website when making a purchase, including booking a trip.

Seven in 10 respondents said they feel they get better service when speaking with a person and 63 percent feel more confident that issues will be resolved when they work with a person, versus doing things digitally. They get more detailed information about their options, have the ability to ask follow-up questions and receive responses that are tailored to their situation.

Internova Travel Group includes the world's most experienced and well-traveled leisure, luxury and corporate travel advisors. To find an Internova advisor, go to internova.com/advisors.

