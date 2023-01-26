Fly to your dream destination with Overtune and PLAY Airlines' music video challenge

Overtune and PLAY Airlines have launched a partnership that allows you to fly around the world by creating music videos.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating music was once a task reserved for the select few who had the musical and technical knowledge to do so. But with the advent of technology, this is no longer the case.

Enter Overtune, a revolutionary new music app that is changing the way people create and share music. Overtune is the brainchild of a team of music and technology enthusiasts who understood that everyone has a unique voice and a story to tell through music, but not everyone has the skills to do so. They set out on a mission to create an app that would democratize music creation and make it accessible to anyone, regardless of their experience level.

The app's core features include a library of Beat Packs that users can arrange to create their own unique sound. Users can then add their own vocals to the mix, using voice effects that automatically enhance their singing and make them sound like professionals. Once the music is complete, users can add a video and share their creations with the world.

The Icelandic-born PLAY Airlines recently announced their addition of Toronto as a new destination, with plans to expand even further, and have grown to almost 40 destinations in the past year.

Play Airlines & Overtune have launched a challenge where you can win $500 worth of airtime simply by creating a short music video, making it the perfect opportunity for music creators to showcase their talents and explore new horizons.

The partnership between Play Airlines and Overtune is a shining example of how technology can empower people to tell their stories and share their unique voices with the world. It's a happy ending for all who have a passion for music but may have previously felt limited by their lack of technical or musical knowledge. May the most creative user win!

You can download Overtune and participate in the challenge here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1594623802

