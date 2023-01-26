James Hardie Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Hardie™ Architectural Collection

James Hardie, the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, expands Hardie™ Architectural Collection with new products and availability in new markets across North America

The Hardie Architectural Collection garners industry accolades, including recognition in the Fast Company Magazine "Innovation by Design Awards"

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions announces the expansion of its award-winning Hardie™ Architectural Collection into new U.S. markets and welcomes the Hardie® Artisan Siding series into the Hardie™ Architectural Collection.

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Fine Sand (PRNewswire)

The Hardie™ Architectural Collection, a curated siding solution of Hardie® Architectural Panel, Hardie® Artisan Siding and associated Hardie™ Architectural Trim, combines the trusted durability and long-lasting beauty of Hardie® siding with a variety of distinctive textures and architectural details, making it easier than ever for builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners to achieve more personalized exterior looks.

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass, a nature-inspired look only available through James Hardie's revolutionary fiber cement technology, is the newest eye-catching product in the Panel collection. The panel is characterized by gentle flowing lines that create a dynamic finish and can be installed vertically or horizontally for a contemporary look. Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass is now available in markets currently selling the Panel collection.

Along with the Hardie® Architectural Panel collection, James Hardie is also introducing the Hardie® Artisan Profile series to the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. This addition allows James Hardie to provide a unique range of exterior design looks for every home style from traditional to ultra-modern.

Hardie® wood-look products offer classic styles and textures for lap, shingle, or board and batten looks. Hardie® Artisan profiles include a larger format of plank, mitered corners, and unique joints for dramatic shadow lines to deliver an elevated style with an upscale touch. The Hardie™ Architectural Collection rounds out the Hardie™ product line to achieve contemporary and modern looks with both popular and exclusive textures that can provide bold finishes to any home.

Since the Collection's early 2022 debut, Hardie® Architectural Panel has received numerous consumer press accolades and industry awards, including:

Fast Company - 2022 Innovation by Design Award

Residential Products - 2021 MVP Gold Award

The Architect's Newspaper - 2021 Best of Products Award

National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) - Gold Global Innovation Award

Speaking about future innovation, Dr. Joe Liu, Chief Technology Officer of James Hardie, said: "As we expand our innovation pipeline, we are committed to innovation driven by market insights. For example, we developed Hardie™ Architectural Collection with the demand for fresh, modern exteriors in mind, as well as megatrends in the industry, such as builders' need for a streamlined, less complex jobsite and consumer calls for more sustainable exteriors that offer trusted protection against severe weather."

Product Features

Design Versatility : Designed in collaboration with architects, the distinctive panels and clean, modern finishes can be oriented vertically or horizontally and combined with a variety of Hardie ® products for personalized looks.

Reduced Complexity : One supplier and one type of tradesperson can now accomplish a mixed materials exterior design – resulting in installation efficiency and a more streamlined jobsite.

Durability: Hardie® Architectural Panel and Hardie® Artisan Siding are made from Hardie® fiber cement technology, which is well known for being low-maintenance and non-combustible.

Product Details and Availability

Hardie™ Architectural Collection products available now include:

Hardie ® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass : Gentle flowing lines create a dynamic finish inspired by nature

Hardie ® Architectural Panel – Fine Sand : An even-textured, smooth, and consistent finish

Hardie ® Architectural Panel – Fine Sand-Grooved : The Fine Sand texture, with lines milled into the panel every 16 inches

Hardie ® Architectural Panel – Mounded Sand : A rough-textured, varied finish for a more traditional look

Hardie ® Artisan V-Groove Siding – Deep V-shaped channels great for vertical, horizontal, and soffit applications

Hardie ® Artisan Square Channel Siding – Defined right-angle cuts create unique wide channel exposures

Hardie® Artisan Shiplap Siding – Brings charm to any home and allows design flexibility from modern to rustic

Hardie® Architectural Panel is available in the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Southeast, Gulf, Austin, and Nashville regions.1 Hardie® Artisan V-Groove, Square Channel, and Shiplap siding are available nationwide now.

To learn more, download the Look Book and explore the Collection, visit JamesHardie.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources./about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie

Instagram.com/JamesHardie

Facebook.com/JamesHardie

Twitter.com/JamesHardie

1 Market availability includes: Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Nashville and Austin. Mounded Sand is currently not available in: Washington, Oregon, and California.

Hardie® Artisan Shiplap Siding (PRNewswire)

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.