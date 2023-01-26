SS&C Intralinks' Forecasts M&A Deal Flow Resilience, Growth in Q1 2023

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

WINDSOR, Conn. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q1 2023 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)(PRNewswire)

"Predicting market volume movements since 2020 has been a challenge," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "But despite ongoing challenges such as COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and global conflicts, M&A activity has remained resilient. Our insights into global M&A deals confirm dealmakers continue to adapt and push forward, with an appetite for growth remaining strong."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2023 M&A activity:

  • Globally, M&A volume remains robust, especially from a historical perspective and against an exceptionally strong 2021. We are forecasting Q1 2023 announced M&A volume to grow in the 5-10% range against the previous quarter and Q1 2022.
  • Asia Pacific is forecast to grow against the previous quarter by over 10% and grow within a range of >5-10% compared to this time last year in the aftermath of the end of China's "zero-COVID" policy.
  • Europethe Middle East and Africa are forecast to grow by double digits compared to Q1 2022 and remain flat against Q4 2022, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Latin America is seeing a period of volatility in many of its largest economies, with the region expected to underperform by greater than 5% compared to this period last year and Q4 2022.
  • North America's volume is forecast to remain flat against the previous quarter and grow within a range of >5-10% relative to this period last year.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions in preparation or  in the due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-intralinks-forecasts-ma-deal-flow-resilience-growth-in-q1-2023-301731352.html

SOURCE SS&C

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.