WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.

For the full year 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $628.4 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, and includes a combined $433.2 million ($319.0 million after tax) of initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision, merger-related, strategic initiatives, and other charges.

"With a continued focus on our clients, colleagues, and communities, we are pleased to report strong financial results in the quarter and for the full-year 2022," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "As pleased as we are with our financial performance, we are equally proud of the progress we have made from a culture and talent perspective."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Revenue of $704 .6 million .

Period end loan and lease balance of $49 .8 billion ; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent .

Period end deposit balance of $54 .1 billion .

Provision for credit losses totaled $43.0 million .

Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $50 .4 million .

Return on average assets of 1.40 percent ; adjusted 1.61 percent 1 .

Return on average tangible common equity of 19.93 percent 1 ; adjusted 22.92 percent 1 .

Net interest margin of 3.74 percent , up 20 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.71 percent .

Efficiency ratio of 40.27 percent 1 .

Tangible common equity ratio of 7.38 percent 1 .

"Our continued investment in our businesses, including the acquisition of interLINK announced in the fourth quarter, provides further diversification in both our loan and deposit franchises," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to develop our existing businesses while executing on operational efficiencies."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger.

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. As of December 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $40.1 billion in loans and leases and $19.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$392,340 $151,210



159.5 %

Non-interest income

42,767 24,002



78.2

Operating revenue

435,107 175,212



148.3

Non-interest expense

103,725 50,174



(106.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$331,382 $125,038



165.0



























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$40,115 $15,210



163.7 %

Deposits

19,563 9,519



105.5

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,259 2,869



(21.3)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $206.3 million, to $331.4 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $241.1 million, to $392.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan and deposit growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $18.8 million, to $42.8 million, with $18.3 million driven by the merger, and $0.5 million primarily due to increased loan fee income. Non-interest expense increased $53.6 million, to $103.7 million, with $46.0 million due to the merger, and $7.6 million in support of loan and deposit growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.3 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$65,447 $42,219



55.0 %

Non-interest income

25,234 24,499



3.0

Operating revenue

90,681 66,718



35.9

Non-interest expense

40,655 33,456



(21.5)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$50,026 $33,262



50.4



























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,042 2,992



1.7 %

















Deposits

$7,945 $7,398



7.4

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,394 3,719



(8.7)

Total footings

$11,339 $11,117



2.0



Pre-tax net revenue increased $16.8 million, to $50.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $23.2 million, to $65.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.7 million, to $25.2 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, to $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bend, as well as higher compensation and consulting expenses.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 352 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$209,077 $94,306



121.7 %

Non-interest income

27,150 24,625



10.3

Operating revenue

236,227 118,931



98.6

Non-interest expense

113,669 74,545



(52.5)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$122,558 $44,386



176.1

































At December 31,

Percent (In millions)

2022 2021

Increase Loans

$9,624 $7,062



36.3 %

Deposits

23,610 12,926



82.7

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,872 4,333



81.7



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $78.2 million, to $122.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $114.8 million, to $209.1 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth, and the impact of a higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $2.5 million, to $27.2 million, with $6.3 million driven by the merger, partially offset by $3.8 million in lower net investment services income, as a result of outsourcing, and mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $39.1 million, to $113.7 million, primarily driven by $40.7 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by $1.6 million in lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Net interest income was $602.4 million compared to $226.8 million .

Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 2.73 percent . The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 176 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 80 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $64.0 billion and increased by $30.5 billion , or 91.1 percent .

Average loans and leases totaled $48.6 billion and increased by $26.7 billion , or 121.8 percent .

Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $23.9 billion , or 79.4 percent .

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $43.0 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $20 .4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $2.4 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $36.5 million in the prior quarter, compared to a benefit of $15.0 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $20.2 million , compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter, and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent , compared to 0.25 percent in the prior quarter, and (0.02) percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at both December 31, 2022 , and September 30, 2022 , and 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021 . The allowance represented 292 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2022 , compared to 274 percent at both September 30, 2022 , and December 31, 2021 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest income was $102.2 million compared to $90.1 million , an increase of $12.1 million . The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income and treasury derivative income. Additionally, total non-interest income includes a $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest expense was $348.4 million compared to $189.9 million , an increase of $158.5 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $126.3 million , which primarily reflects the impact of the merger.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Income tax expense was $68.4 million compared to $31.0 million , and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in both periods. The impact of increased income in 2022 on the effective tax rate was offset primarily by higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits in 2022 compared to 2021.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion , compared to $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022 , and $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $864.5 million of net unrealized losses , compared to net unrealized losses of $941.8 million at September 30, 2022 , and net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $803.4 million of net unrealized losses , compared to net unrealized losses of $855.9 million at September 30, 2022 , and net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021 .

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $49.8 billion , compared to $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022 , and $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021 . Compared to September 30, 2022 , commercial loans and leases increased by $0.9 billion , commercial real estate loans increased by $0.8 billion , residential mortgages increased by $0.3 billion , while consumer loans decreased by $35.3 million .

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.9 billion , commercial real estate loans increased by $13.0 billion , residential mortgages increased by $2.6 billion , and consumer loans increased by $18.2 million .

Loan originations for the portfolio were $4.7 billion , compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $41.8 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $203.8 million , or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million , or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022 , and $109.8 million , or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021 . As of December 31, 2022 , $77.2 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.

Past due loans and leases were $73.7 million , compared to $46.4 million at September 30, 2022 , and $21.9 million at December 31, 2021 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $54.1 billion , compared to $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022 , and $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021 . Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 92.3 percent , compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022 , and 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021 . The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent , compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022 , and 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021 .

Total borrowings were $7.7 billion , compared to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022 , and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021 .

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 1 were 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent , respectively, compared to 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent , respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021 .

The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent , respectively, compared to 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent , respectively, at December 31, 2021 . The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.71 percent , compared to 11.72 percent at December 31, 2021 .

Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $44.67 and $29.07 , respectively, compared to $36.36 and $30.22 , respectively, at December 31, 2021 .

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com . A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on January 26, 2023. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income (loss) $ 244,751



$ 233,968



$ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

240,588





229,806





178,148





(20,178)





109,069

Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.38





1.31





1.00





(0.14)





1.20

Return on average assets

1.40 %



1.38 %



1.10 %



(0.12) %



1.26 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)

19.93





18.62





14.50





(1.36)





16.23

Return on average common stockholders' equity

12.54





11.78





9.09





(1.25)





13.35

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

14.50





17.10





19.90





20.88





28.44









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 594,741



$ 574,325



$ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187

Nonperforming assets

206,136





211,627





250,242





251,206





112,590

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.20 %



1.20 %



1.25 %



1.31 %



1.35 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.17





0.25





0.09





0.10





(0.02)

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.41





0.44





0.54





0.57





0.49

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.41





0.44





0.55





0.58





0.51

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

291.84





274.12





230.88





229.48





274.36









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (1)

7.79 %



7.70 %



8.12 %



8.72 %



8.39 % Tangible common equity (1)

7.38





7.27





7.68





8.26





7.97

Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)

11.23





11.35





11.65





12.05





12.32

Total risk-based capital (2)

13.25





13.38





13.91





14.41





13.64

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)

10.71





10.80





11.09





11.46





11.72

Stockholders' equity / total assets

11.30





11.33





11.83





12.55





9.85

Net interest margin

3.74





3.54





3.28





3.21





2.73

Efficiency ratio (1)

40.27





41.17





45.25





48.73





54.85









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 7,772,207



$ 7,542,431



$ 7,713,809



$ 7,893,156



$ 3,293,288

Book value per common share

44.67





43.32





43.82





44.32





36.36

Tangible book value per common share (1)

29.07





27.69





28.31





28.94





30.22

Common stock closing price

47.34





45.20





42.15





56.12





55.84

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

174,008





174,116





176,041





178,102





90,584

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

172,522





173,868





175,845





147,394





90,052

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699





173,944





175,895





147,533





90,284





(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. (2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2022, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





December 31,

2021 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 271,377



$ 286,487



$ 137,385 Interest-bearing deposits

568,566





326,638





324,185 Securities:



















Available-for-sale

7,892,697





8,085,044





4,234,854 Held-to-maturity, net

6,564,697





6,505,838





6,198,125 Total securities, net

14,457,394





14,590,882





10,432,979 Loans held for sale

1,991





898





4,694 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

20,484,806





19,610,953





8,576,786 Commercial real estate

19,619,145





18,862,619





6,603,180 Residential mortgages

7,963,420





7,617,955





5,412,905 Consumer

1,697,055





1,732,348





1,678,858 Total loans and leases

49,764,426





47,823,875





22,271,729 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(594,741)





(574,325)





(301,187) Loans and leases, net

49,169,685





47,249,550





21,970,542 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

445,900





373,044





71,836 Premises and equipment, net

430,184





434,721





204,557 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,713,446





2,721,040





556,242 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,229,169





1,230,641





572,305 Deferred tax asset, net

371,634





369,737





109,405 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,618,175





1,468,928





531,469 Total Assets $ 71,277,521



$ 69,052,566



$ 34,915,599





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 12,974,975



$ 13,849,812



$ 7,060,488 Health savings accounts

7,944,892





7,889,310





7,397,582 Interest-bearing checking

9,237,529





9,203,220





4,182,497 Money market

11,062,652





11,156,579





3,718,953 Savings

8,673,343





9,340,372





5,689,739 Certificates of deposit

2,729,332





2,311,484





1,797,770 Brokered certificates of deposit

1,431,617





258,110





- Total deposits

54,054,340





54,008,887





29,847,029 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,151,830





1,265,414





674,896 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,460,552





3,510,717





10,997 Long-term debt

1,073,128





1,074,844





562,931 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,481,485





1,366,294





381,421 Total liabilities

63,221,335





61,226,156





31,477,274 Preferred stock

283,979





283,979





145,037 Common stockholders' equity

7,772,207





7,542,431





3,293,288 Total stockholders' equity

8,056,186





7,826,410





3,438,325 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 71,277,521



$ 69,052,566



$ 34,915,599

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022





2021





2022





2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 642,784



$ 189,985



$ 1,946,558



$ 762,713 Interest and dividends on securities

100,804





45,990





338,101





179,885 Loans held for sale

5





45





78





246 Total interest income

743,593





236,020





2,284,737





942,844 Interest expense:



























Deposits

81,202





4,027





138,552





20,131 Borrowings

60,016





5,211





111,899





21,624 Total interest expense

141,218





9,238





250,451





41,755 Net interest income

602,375





226,782





2,034,286





901,089 Provision for credit losses

43,000





(15,000)





280,619





(54,500) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

559,375





241,782





1,753,667





955,589 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

48,453





40,544





198,472





162,710 Loan and lease related fees

25,632





9,602





102,987





36,658 Wealth and investment services

7,017





10,111





40,277





39,586 Mortgage banking activities

89





733





705





6,219 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,543





3,627





29,237





14,429 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)





-





(6,751)





- Other income

18,962





25,521





75,856





63,770 Total non-interest income

102,179





90,138





440,783





323,372 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

177,979





109,283





723,620





419,989 Occupancy

20,174





13,256





113,899





55,346 Technology and equipment

44,202





28,750





186,384





112,831 Marketing

5,570





2,599





16,438





12,051 Professional and outside services

26,489





9,360





117,530





47,235 Intangible assets amortization

8,240





1,118





31,940





4,513 Loan workout expenses

606





244





2,598





1,168 Deposit insurance

6,578





4,234





26,574





15,794 Other expenses

58,552





21,009





177,490





76,173 Total non-interest expense

348,390





189,853





1,396,473





745,100 Income before income taxes

313,164





142,067





797,977





533,861 Income tax expense

68,413





31,029





153,694





124,997 Net income

244,751





111,038





644,283





408,864 Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)





(1,969)





(15,919)





(7,875) Net income available to common stockholders $ 240,588



$ 109,069



$ 628,364



$ 400,989





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699





90,284





167,547





90,206





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 1.38



$ 1.20



$ 3.72



$ 4.43 Diluted

1.38





1.20





3.72





4.42

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 642,784



$ 525,960



$ 431,538



$ 346,276



$ 189,985 Interest and dividends on securities

100,804





91,569





82,202





63,526





45,990 Loans held for sale

5





40





7





26





45 Total interest income

743,593





617,569





513,747





409,828





236,020 Interest expense:



































Deposits

81,202





37,492





12,459





7,399





4,027 Borrowings

60,016





29,074





14,628





8,181





5,211 Total interest expense

141,218





66,566





27,087





15,580





9,238 Net interest income

602,375





551,003





486,660





394,248





226,782 Provision for credit losses

43,000





36,531





12,243





188,845





(15,000) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

559,375





514,472





474,417





205,403





241,782 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

48,453





50,807





51,385





47,827





40,544 Loan and lease related fees

25,632





26,769





27,907





22,679





9,602 Wealth and investment services

7,017





11,419





11,244





10,597





10,111 Mortgage banking activities

89





86





102





428





733 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,543





7,718





8,244





6,732





3,627 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)





(2,234)





-





-





- Other income

18,962





19,071





22,051





15,772





25,521 Total non-interest income

102,179





113,636





120,933





104,035





90,138 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

177,979





173,983





187,656





184,002





109,283 Occupancy

20,174





23,517





51,593





18,615





13,256 Technology and equipment

44,202





45,283





41,498





55,401





28,750 Marketing

5,570





3,918





3,441





3,509





2,599 Professional and outside services

26,489





21,618





15,332





54,091





9,360 Intangible assets amortization

8,240





8,511





8,802





6,387





1,118 Loan workout expenses

606





580





732





680





244 Deposit insurance

6,578





8,026





6,748





5,222





4,234 Other expenses

58,552





44,635





42,425





31,878





21,009 Total non-interest expense

348,390





330,071





358,227





359,785





189,853 Income (loss) before income taxes

313,164





298,037





237,123





(50,347)





142,067 Income tax expense (benefit)

68,413





64,069





54,812





(33,600)





31,029 Net income (loss)

244,751





233,968





182,311





(16,747)





111,038 Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)





(4,162)





(4,163)





(3,431)





(1,969) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 240,588



$ 229,806



$ 178,148



$ (20,178)



$ 109,069





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699





173,944





175,895





147,533





90,284





































Earnings (loss) per common share:



































Basic $ 1.38



$ 1.31



$ 1.00



$ (0.14)



$ 1.20 Diluted

1.38





1.31





1.00





(0.14)





1.20

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands) Average balance



Interest





Yield/rate











Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 48,574,865



$ 649,820





5.25 %









$ 21,902,101

$ 190,698

3.43 % Investment securities (1)

14,471,173





98,812





2.57













10,267,103



46,903

1.89

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

399,497





4,007





3.98













72,972



315

1.71

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

516,930





4,940





3.74













1,214,479



456

0.15

Loans held for sale

2,964





5





0.73













8,302



45

2.15

Total interest-earning assets

63,965,429



$ 757,584





4.60 %











33,464,957

$ 238,417

2.84 % Non-interest-earning assets

5,994,351





























1,915,632











Total Assets $ 69,959,780



























$ 35,380,589





























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 13,371,074



$ -





- %









$ 7,185,323

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,878,486





2,957





0.15













7,320,585



1,057

0.06

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,390,078





66,279





0.89













13,627,473



1,819

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

3,399,857





11,966





1.40













1,985,900



1,151

0.23

Total deposits

54,039,495





81,202





0.60













30,119,281



4,027

0.05



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,237,132





9,183





2.90













604,555



824

0.53

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,241,042





41,523





3.83













38,810



169

1.71

Long-term debt (1)

1,073,960





9,310





3.58













563,505



4,218

3.22

Total borrowings

6,552,134





60,016





3.62













1,206,870



5,211

1.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities

60,591,629



$ 141,218





0.92 %











31,326,151

$ 9,238

0.12 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,407,251





























642,527











Total liabilities

61,998,880





























31,968,678





























































Preferred stock

283,979





























145,037











Common stockholders' equity

7,676,921





























3,266,874











Total stockholders' equity

7,960,900





























3,411,911











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 69,959,780



























$ 35,380,589











Tax-equivalent net interest income









616,366



























229,179





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(13,991)



























(2,397)





Net interest income







$ 602,375

























$ 226,782





Net interest margin

















3.74 %





















2.73 %



















































(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands) Average balance



Interest





Yield/rate











Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 43,751,112



$ 1,967,761





4.50 %









$ 21,584,872

$ 765,682

3.55 % Investment securities (1)

14,528,722





345,600





2.31













9,228,743



183,630

2.03

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

289,595





8,775





3.03













76,015



1,224

1.61

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

596,912





9,651





1.62













1,379,081



1,875

0.14

Loans held for sale

9,842





78





0.80













10,705



246

2.30

Total interest-earning assets

59,176,183



$ 2,331,865





3.91 %











32,279,416

$ 952,657

2.97 % Non-interest-earning assets

5,586,025





























1,955,330











Total Assets $ 64,762,208



























$ 34,234,746





























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 12,912,894



$ -





- %









$ 6,897,464

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,826,576





6,315





0.08













7,390,702



5,777

0.08

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

28,266,128





115,271





0.41













12,843,843



6,936

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,838,502





16,966





0.60













2,105,809



7,418

0.35

Total deposits

51,844,100





138,552





0.27













29,237,818



20,131

0.07



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,064,551





19,059





1.79













543,286



3,040

0.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,965,577





58,557





2.98













108,216



1,708

1.58

Long-term debt (1)

1,031,446





34,283





3.44













565,271



16,876

3.22

Total borrowings

4,061,574





111,899





2.78













1,216,773



21,624

1.84

Total interest-bearing liabilities

55,905,674



$ 250,451





0.45 %











30,454,591

$ 41,755

0.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,135,046





























441,391











Total liabilities

57,040,720





























30,895,982





























































Preferred stock

272,179





























145,037











Common stockholders' equity

7,449,309





























3,193,727











Total stockholders' equity

7,721,488





























3,338,764











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 64,762,208



























$ 34,234,746











Tax-equivalent net interest income









2,081,414



























910,902





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(47,128)



























(9,813)





Net interest income







$ 2,034,286

























$ 901,089





Net interest margin

















3.49 %





















2.84 %



(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,663,164



$ 17,807,234



$ 16,628,317



$ 15,578,594



$ 7,509,538 Asset-based lending

1,821,642





1,803,719





1,892,278





1,807,545





1,067,248 Commercial real estate

19,619,145





18,862,619





18,141,670





17,584,947





6,603,180 Residential mortgages

7,963,420





7,617,955





7,223,728





6,798,199





5,412,905 Consumer

1,697,055





1,732,348





1,760,750





1,767,200





1,678,858 Total Loan and Lease Balances

49,764,426





47,823,875





45,646,743





43,536,485





22,271,729 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(594,741)





(574,325)





(571,499)





(569,371)





(301,187) Loans and Leases, net $ 49,169,685



$ 47,249,550



$ 45,075,244



$ 42,967,114



$ 21,970,542





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,024,771



$ 16,780,780



$ 15,850,507



$ 12,568,454



$ 7,304,985 Asset-based lending

1,780,874





1,811,073





1,851,956





1,540,301





1,010,874 Commercial real estate

19,234,292





18,503,077





17,756,151





13,732,925





6,575,865 Residential mortgages

7,819,415





7,384,704





6,905,509





6,322,495





5,309,127 Consumer

1,715,513





1,750,044





1,756,575





1,748,654





1,701,250 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 48,574,865



$ 46,229,678



$ 44,120,698



$ 35,912,829



$ 21,902,101



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 89,416



$ 80,002



$ 112,006



$ 108,460



$ 63,553 Asset-based lending

20,046





25,115





25,862





5,494





2,114 Commercial real estate

41,580





49,054





49,935





74,581





5,058 Residential mortgages

25,613





25,563





27,213





27,318





15,591 Consumer

27,136





29,782





32,514





32,258





23,462 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 203,791



$ 209,516



$ 247,530



$ 248,111



$ 109,778





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 78



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ - Residential mortgages

2,024





2,024





2,558





2,582





2,276 Consumer

243





87





154





513





536 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,345



$ 2,111



$ 2,712



$ 3,095



$ 2,812 Total nonperforming assets $ 206,136



$ 211,627



$ 250,242



$ 251,206



$ 112,590

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 20,248



$ 17,440



$ 6,006



$ 8,025



$ 9,340 Asset-based lending

5,921





-





-





24,103





- Commercial real estate

26,147





6,050





25,587





20,533





921 Residential mortgages

11,385





12,577





10,781





9,307





3,561 Consumer

9,194





9,656





9,275





9,379





5,576 Total past due 30-89 days $ 72,895



$ 45,723



$ 51,649



$ 71,347



$ 19,398 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

770





711





8





124





2,507 Total past due loans and leases $ 73,665



$ 46,434



$ 51,657



$ 71,471



$ 21,905



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 574,325



$ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922 Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-





-





-





88,045





- Provision (benefit)

40,649





31,352





11,728





189,068





(14,980) Charge-offs:



































Commercial portfolio

21,499





31,356





18,757





11,248





799 Consumer portfolio

1,193





1,453





896





1,120





1,382 Total charge-offs

22,692





32,809





19,653





12,368





2,181 Recoveries:



































Commercial portfolio

895





1,413





7,765





1,364





1,107 Consumer portfolio

1,564





2,870





2,288





2,075





2,319 Total recoveries

2,459





4,283





10,053





3,439





3,426 Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

20,233





28,526





9,600





8,929





(1,245) ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 594,741



$ 574,325



$ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187





































ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance $ 25,329



$ 20,149



$ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170 Acquisition of Sterling

-





-





-





6,749





- Provision (benefit)

2,378





5,180





509





(213)





934 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance $ 27,707



$ 25,329



$ 20,149



$ 19,640



$ 13,104 Total ending balance $ 622,448



$ 599,654



$ 591,648



$ 589,011



$ 314,291



(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in

accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense $ 348,390



$ 330,071



$ 358,227



$ 359,785



$ 189,853

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(80)





(393)





(358)





(75)





(347)

Intangible assets amortization

8,240





8,511





8,802





6,387





1,118

Operating lease depreciation

2,021





2,115





2,425





1,632





-

Strategic initiatives and other (1)

143





11,617





(152)





(4,140)





600

Merger related

45,790





25,536





66,640





108,495





10,560

Debt prepayment costs

-





-





-





-





2,526

Non-interest expense $ 292,276



$ 282,685



$ 280,870



$ 247,486



$ 175,396

Net interest income $ 602,375



$ 551,003



$ 486,660



$ 394,248



$ 226,782

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

13,991





13,247





11,732





8,158





2,397

Non-interest income

102,179





113,636





120,933





104,035





90,138

Other income (2)

4,814





11,186





3,805





3,082





431

Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,021





2,115





2,425





1,632





-

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)





(2,234)





-





-





-

Other (3)

-





2,548





-





-





-

Income $ 725,855



$ 686,643



$ 620,705



$ 507,891



$ 319,748

Efficiency ratio

40.27 %



41.17 %



45.25 %



48.73 %



54.85 %







































Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:





































Net income (loss) $ 244,751



$ 233,968



$ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038

Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163





4,162





4,163





3,431





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,510





6,724





6,954





5,046





883

Adjusted income (loss) $ 247,098



$ 236,530



$ 185,102



$ (15,132)



$ 109,952

Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis $ 988,392



$ 946,120



$ 740,408



$ (60,528)



$ 439,808

Average stockholders' equity $ 7,960,900



$ 8,090,044



$ 8,125,518



$ 6,691,490



$ 3,411,911

Less: Average preferred stock

283,979





283,979





283,979





236,121





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,716,981





2,725,200





2,733,827





2,007,266





556,784

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 4,959,940



$ 5,080,865



$ 5,107,712



$ 4,448,103



$ 2,710,090

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity

19.93 %



18.62 %



14.50 %



(1.36) %



16.23 %



(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense). (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022





September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021

Tangible equity:





































Stockholders' equity $ 8,056,186



$ 7,826,410



$ 7,997,788



$ 8,177,135



$ 3,438,325

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,713,446





2,721,040





2,729,551





2,738,353





556,242

Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,342,740



$ 5,105,370



$ 5,268,237



$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083

Total assets $ 71,277,521



$ 69,052,566



$ 67,595,021



$ 65,131,484



$ 34,915,599

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,713,446





2,721,040





2,729,551





2,738,353





556,242

Tangible assets $ 68,564,075



$ 66,331,526



$ 64,865,470



$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357

Tangible equity

7.79 %



7.70 %



8.12 %



8.72 %



8.39 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,342,740



$ 5,105,370



$ 5,268,237



$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083

Less: Preferred stock

283,979





283,979





283,979





283,979





145,037

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,058,761



$ 4,821,391



$ 4,984,258



$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046

Tangible assets $ 68,564,075



$ 66,331,526



$ 64,865,470



$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357

Tangible common equity

7.38 %



7.27 %



7.68 %



8.26 %



7.97 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,058,761



$ 4,821,391



$ 4,984,258



$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046

Common shares outstanding

174,008





174,116





176,041





178,102





90,584

Tangible book value per common share $ 29.07



$ 27.69



$ 28.31



$ 28.94



$ 30.22









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 54,054,340



$ 54,008,887



$ 53,077,157



$ 54,356,283



$ 29,847,029

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,729,332





2,311,484





2,554,102





2,821,097





1,797,770

Brokered certificates of deposit

1,431,617





258,110





-





-





-

Core deposits $ 49,893,391



$ 51,439,293



$ 50,523,055



$ 51,535,186



$ 28,049,259













































Three months ended

December 31, 2022

































Adjusted ROATCE:





































Net income $ 244,751

































Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163

































Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,510

































Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected

104

































Merger related, tax-effected

33,636

































Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

3,319

































Adjusted income $ 284,157

































Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,136,628

































Average stockholders' equity $ 7,960,900

































Less: Average preferred stock

283,979

































Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,716,981

































Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 4,959,940

































Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity

22.92 %







































































Adjusted ROAA:





































Net income $ 244,751

































Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected

104

































Merger related, tax-effected

33,636

































Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

3,319

































Adjusted income $ 281,810

































Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,127,240

































Average assets $ 69,959,780

































Adjusted return on average assets

1.61 %















































































































GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:







































Three months ended December 31, 2022

















(In millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax Income





Net Income Available

to Common

Stockholders





Diluted EPS

















Reported (GAAP) $ 313.2



$ 240.6



$ 1.38

















Merger related expenses

45.8





33.6





0.20

















Strategic initiatives and other

4.6





3.4





0.02

















Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 363.6



$ 277.6



$ 1.60



















