Irish Echo to hold Annual Law and Order Awards

January 27th Event will Honor Leaders from Across the Law Enforcement Field

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish Echo, the leading Irish American news publication, will hold their Annual Law and Order Awards on Friday, January 27th, at The Manhattan Manor at Rosie O'Gradys in New York City.

Inaugurated in 2009, the Irish Echo Law and Order awards recognize the brave women and men in law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty and work hard every day to keep our society safe. The 2023 honorees are distinguished leaders from across the law enforcement field including police officers, corrections officers, federal law enforcement officers, district attorneys and Justice Department officials.

This year's honorees include Timothy Beaudette, Deputy Chief NYPD, James McCarthy, Assistant Chief NYPD, John Moynihan, Sergeant Supervisor NYPD, and Patrick Moynihan, Lieutenant NYPD. Timothy, James, John, and Patrick are cousins who have each served the New York Police Department for over 30 years.

Honorees will be celebrated by Guest Speaker: Representative Mike Lawler, who represents New York's 17th district. All honorees will be featured in a special edition of the Irish Echo.

"The Irish Echo has consistently gone above and beyond in their efforts to recognize law enforcement and the critical role the brave men and women in blue play in protecting our state and city," said Representative Mike Lawler. "People of Irish descent have long stood for law and order and for public safety - it is part of our collective Irish heritage. I am honored to speak at the Irish Echo's 14th Annual Law and Order Awards as we recognized those members of law enforcement that have made a significant positive impact on the lives of New Yorkers."

"The Irish Echo Law & Order Awards are a recognition of the long and proud tradition of America's Irish standing in line to preserve the peace and underpin justice in the daily life of the United States, said Ray O'Hanlon, Editor of the Irish Echo. "It is an extraordinary legacy. Beyond this specific Irish context, the awards are a salute to the men and women in law enforcement, no matter what their family background, and no matter where in the U.S. they go about their vital duties."

