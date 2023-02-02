Leeds Equity Partners Acquires TalentNeuron from Gartner, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") announced today that it has acquired TalentNeuron, a leading provider of human capital data and insights subscription solutions to corporations, government organizations and educational institutions, from Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TalentNeuron provides subscription data solutions and research and advisory insights that enable over 700 corporations, government organizations and educational institutions to develop their human capital management strategies and address their significant people, skills and resource challenges utilizing a data-informed approach with deep insights, analytics, and expert advice on a global basis.

The acquisition of TalentNeuron further builds upon Leeds Equity's strong sector franchise in research, data and insight businesses and its decades of work across the human capital management sector. TalentNeuron represents Leeds Equity's eighth platform investment in its most recent buyout fund, Leeds Equity Partners VII, a $1.4 billion investment fund.

"Business leaders face significant ongoing challenges with how to make informed human capital decisions and manage their global talent and skills strategies, all in the midst of substantial changes in the workplace. How companies work has and will continue to evolve, the supply and demand for talent is global, and enterprises understand the need to drive workplace diversity," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity Partners. "TalentNeuron with its technology-enabled data platform and deep market insights serves as a critical partner to these business leaders and their talent analytics teams as they successfully execute on these mission critical initiatives."

"Leeds Equity has a proven track record of investing in and scaling companies that provide actionable data and analytics to large, sophisticated enterprises, as well as significant experience in corporate carve-out transactions," said Katherine Evans, Chief Revenue Officer for TalentNeuron. "Our team is excited by this new partnership with Leeds Equity as we seek, as a newly standalone entity, to accelerate our product development and innovation to meet the ever-growing data and insights needs of our global customer base."

"Empowering individuals and organizations to leverage better access to accurate, timely and deeply insightful information is a core investment thesis for Leeds Equity. TalentNeuron delivers specific, applicable insights to organizations enabling better human capital related decisions," said Chris Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with the entire TalentNeuron team to deliver their next phase of expansion, through investing in new products and services to better serve its customers in addressing tomorrow's human resource challenges."

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal served as operational advisor to Leeds Equity Partners. Evercore served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher provided legal counsel to Gartner.

About Leeds Equity Partners:



Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

About TalentNeuron:



TalentNeuron is a subscription-based provider of labor market data and analytics for corporate human resource and talent analytics teams. Through its proprietary data normalization and enrichment process, TalentNeuron creates actionable labor market intelligence out of disparate, unstructured data, enabling talent leaders to make critical human capital decisions, deliver more efficient workforce access, and advance corporate DEI initiatives. For additional information on TalentNeuron, see https://www.talentneuron.com.

About Gartner:



Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Gartner's expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission critical priorities. For additional information on Gartner, see https://gartner.com

