As Winter Bites, Jackery Offers an Affordable Solar Power Solution to Every American

Solar power offers peace-of-mind for families amidst warnings from the National Weather Service of potential power outages caused by severe icing and cold fronts.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter February, chilling conditions and extreme weather across the U.S. could cause households to go without power, or spend even more on costly heating. Jackery - a leader in accessible, eco-friendly power - understands the pressure that these unpredictable winter conditions put on families, and so is offering some of its top solar generators at discounted prices to ensure all Americans can have the power they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

Portable solar generators are becoming increasingly popular as a tool for emergency preparedness, providing critical power during power outages and natural disasters. They are a crucial tool in the face of emergencies, helping people to keep their homes and families safe and secure. With solar panels that can fully charge a generator in a mere matter of hours - Jackery's solar generators are reliable, safe, and an easy-to-use source of endless power.

"Living in Rhode Island, we've had some terrible winters these past few years," said Beth Fried, a retired schoolteacher and Jackery user. "Our solar generator has been like a security blanket, keeping us safe and comfortable no matter what the weather's like outside. We've used it to run space heaters, lights, electric kettles, and charge our smartphones."

Not only do portable solar generators offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources, but they are also more reliable and convenient. Jackery's Solar Generators are even easy to set up, making them the perfect solution for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Tips for Using Your Solar Generator

In the face of climate change, Americans are experiencing more frequent situations where a solar generator could become a life-saving purchase.

To ensure your ready when emergency strikes, here are several tips for using your solar generator:

Be sure to keep your generator fully charged at all times. If your area is anticipating an extreme weather event, charge your generator before the storm or disaster hits. Keep your generator in a safe and accessible location. Make a priority list for what needs to be powered. Communication devices, medical equipment, and heating appliances are critically important and should be at the top of the list.

Deals on Jackery Best-Sellers

If you want to take advantage of Jackery's Warming Up Winter event, deals are available until February 16 or as long as supplies last and include promotions such as:

30% off the Solar Generator 1500

15% off the best-selling Solar Generator 1000 and 1000 Pro

15% off the Solar Generator 2000 Pro

$99 on pre orders of the brand-new 15% off and a free gift worthon pre orders of the brand-new Explorer 1500 Pro

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award.

