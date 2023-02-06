Deborah L. de Vries Named Co-Leader of Anchin's Law Firm Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Partner Deborah L. de Vries has been named the new Co-Leader of Anchin's Law Firm Group. Deborah, who also co-leads the Compensation & Benefits Group, is an invaluable resource to law firms seeking business and consulting services. She also actively develops continuing education and professional resources for Anchin's Law Firm Practice.

Following several new hire announcements, Deborah's appointment is an exciting example of continued internal advancement at Anchin. "The Professional Services Group has always included outstanding talent, and to see Deborah be recognized for her depth of knowledge, experience and leadership is a testament to the group's commitment to helping its members learn and grow," says Chris Noble, Partner, Leader of the Professional Services Group.

"I'm excited for Deborah to thrive in this role," adds Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner and former Co-Leader of the Firm's Law Firm Group. "The level of professionalism and leadership that Deborah consistently demonstrates makes her an ideal choice to lead this group."

Deborah L. de Vries is an Assurance and Accounting Partner and serves as the Co-Leader of Anchin's Law Firm and Compensation & Benefits Groups. Deborah's expertise focuses on providing a broad range of business and consulting services to law firms, employee benefit plans and other professional service companies. She is thoroughly familiar with the interplay between financial statement reporting, tax and employee benefit plans for her clients.

