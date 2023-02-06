GAIMIN and BNB Chain AMA to bolster Web3 esports Growth Initiatives.

BNB Chain and Gaimin AMA Feb 7th, 2023 (CNW Group/Gaimin) (PRNewswire)

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GAIMIN (www.gaimin.io), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power today announces an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on 7th February, in conjunction with BNB Chain (www.bnbchain.org), to discuss how GAIMIN and GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators (www.gaimingladiators.gg), will be partnering to deliver Web 3 esports growth initiatives.

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

Following the recent announcement that GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate the growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector, GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be holding an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday 7th February, 1pm UTC, to allow all interested parties to get the latest information and updates on this partnership.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable game developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee, Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Andrew Faridani, CMO of GAIMIN added, "This AMA will give anyone interested in how BNB Chain, GAIMIN and GAIMIN Gladiators will be delivering strategic initiatives over the coming months to deliver Web 3 technology to the esports and gaming industries. Please join us on BNB Chain's Twitter Spaces on the 7th February and all will be explained!".

These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth.

To participate in the AMA follow https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1BdGYyddMlvGX

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 240+ million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active Apps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

