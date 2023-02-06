Kroger on Track to Expand Gotham Greens to More Than 1,000 Stores

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, and Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer, are bringing greenhouse-grown produce and fresh, plant-based foods to more customers across the country. Kroger customers can find Gotham Greens' produce in more than 300 stores today, with plans to expand to nearly 1,000 stores by the end of 2023, helping bring Kroger's commitment to fresh food for everyone to life. In addition to produce, the expansion of Gotham Greens' plant-based dips, cooking sauces and dressings will put the supplier in nearly 2,000 Kroger locations across the country.

"We're proud to expand our collaboration with Gotham Greens as we work together to bring fresh, local, high-quality and longer-lasting produce to our customers in an environmentally sustainable way," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "Gotham Greens' state-of-the-art, climate-controlled greenhouses reduce the number of days the products spend between harvest and our store shelves, while removing unpredictable weather challenges and improving product quality and shelf life. These factors ultimately reduce food waste, both in stores and in consumers' homes."

Kroger is focused on reducing climate impact by reducing food waste and is committed to achieving zero food waste to landfill company-wide by 2025. Since 2017, the company has embedded retail best practices to extend freshness and reduce waste in its operations, and Gotham Greens' planet-forward agricultural production methods support the grocer's mission to create a sustainable food system.

Gotham Greens' farming practices allow the brand to grow, harvest and deliver non-GMO, pesticide-free salad greens and herbs 365 days of the year. By using hydroponic growing systems in sunlight-powered greenhouses, Gotham Greens' farms use up to 95% less water and 97% less land compared to field-grown farming.

"Kroger and Gotham Greens share a commitment to building a more resilient and equitable food system, putting people and our planet at the forefront of everything we do," said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. "With increasing climate and supply chain related issues facing our food system, it's more important than ever to bring innovative farming solutions that grow high-quality produce while using fewer precious natural resources. Gotham Greens is growing fast, and we look forward to bringing our brand to new markets in the coming months."

By summer 2023, Gotham Greens will own and operate 13 greenhouses, totaling more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) across nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and Rhode Island.

Gotham Greens has been a supplier to Kroger since 2020, first launching in its King Soopers Division. As Gotham Greens opens new greenhouses across the U.S., its widely recognized and best-selling greenhouse-grown leafy greens and herb line will continue to roll out across King Soopers, Ralphs, Dillons, Frys, QFC, Fred Meyer, and select Kroger Division stores. Gotham Greens' fresh foods portfolio includes a line of dressings, cooking sauces and plant-based dips that are packed with plants, minimally processed, and highlight the brand's commitment to using the highest quality ingredients, including Gotham Greens' sustainably grown herbs.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is an indoor farming company and a fresh food brand on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings, dips, and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant, and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens sustainably grows high-quality produce using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming through its national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses across America, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, and California. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest hydroponic leafy green producers in North America. For more information, visit gothamgreens.com.

