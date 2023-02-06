MANCHIN, COLLINS HEADLINE NO LABELS MEETING WITH CONGRESSIONAL MODERATES

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, honorary co-chairs of No Labels, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME), headlined a No Labels Strategy Session in Miami, Florida, to coalesce Congressional moderates heading into the 118th Congress. The session featured robust discussions surrounding the most pressing issues facing America ranging from the debt ceiling to immigration.

"The 117th Congress was overwhelming proof that bipartisanship can and does work. This weekend, we were proud to lead important bipartisan discussions about the most pressing issues facing our country with a robust group of Congressional leaders who share our commitment to bipartisan compromises. We are encouraged by these productive conversations and are resolute in our determination to tackle these challenges head on and deliver lasting solutions for the American people," said Senators Manchin and Collins.

The gathering also featured:

No Labels national co-chairs Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), Senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr. ,

No Labels vice-chairs John Hope Bryant and Mack McLarty

Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)

Former Senator Bob Corker (R-TN)

Former Governors Bill Haslam (R-TN), Pat McCrory (R-NC), Deval Patrick (D-MA) and Tim Pawlenty (R-MN)

Former Representatives Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) , Max Rose (D-NY) and Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI)

Former Mayor Mike Rawlings (D-TX)

Lanhee Chen

Mark Penn

No Labels is a national movement of Democrats, Republicans and Independents working to bring America's leaders together to develop common-sense two-party solutions to America's biggest problems. The Senate and House members that No Labels gathered in Miami were a driving force behind many of the most notable achievements of the previous Congress including the 2021 infrastructure bill, the 2022 CHIPS Act and gun safety bill and a rewrite of the Electoral Count Act.

