MAGIC JOHNSON, SAMUEL L. JACKSON, AND LATANYA RICHARDSON JACKSON LEAD PRE-SEED FUNDING FOR STATEMENT FILMS, THE COMPANY POWERING THE FUTURE OF AFRICAN WOMEN CREATIVES

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement Films - the women-led, data-driven entertainment startup - has announced that it has secured an initial three quarters of a million dollars of funding from an array of titans across Hollywood, Sports and Business, including Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Founded by writer, producer, and political analyst, Areej Noor, Statement Films sources, develops and presents a pipeline of African-women-led IP to international buyers, bridging the gap between African and Diaspora women filmmakers and the global market.

It showcases the growing collaboration and stewardship between Black America and Africa. A Somali-American, Noor was born in Washington D.C. to a prominent global women's rights activist turned political strategist. The stories of powerful women from around the world were abundant in Noor's childhood, inspiring her to build an inclusive global community of influential African women creatives.

Areej Noor comments, "I grew up exposed to incredibly creative and powerful stories of African women, but I felt they were still underserved by Western media and the entertainment elite — that is why I founded Statement Films," says Noor. "Having the support of Hollywood, sports, and business titans gives us the momentum to establish new and equitable pathways for the explosive female talent coming from the continent."

For the pre-seed round, Statement Films and Noor raised an initial three quarters of a million, with contributions from NBA Hall of Famer and magnate Earvin "Magic" Johnson; legendary Hollywood actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson; and Tony-nominated actor, director, and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson; as well as business leaders Robyn & Tony Coles and Vicki & John Palmer.

Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar recipient, actor and producer said "I am incredibly excited to be a part of the journey with Statement Films. The company is doing such important work to fill a long overdue gap in the industry. We can look forward with optimism to the future of African women in film."

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Tony-nominated actor, producer, and director said "As a female creative, this is something I am particularly passionate about and I look forward to seeing the opportunities and progress that will unfold for African women through the incredible work of Areej and her team at Statement Films."

Increased connectivity is fueling the growth of the African Creator Economy and entertainment ecosystem. And data show that, while fairly new to international consumption, African content is steadily succeeding in the US and abroad.

With the recent investment, Statement Films is scaling the current offering into a media and insights business that increases the visibility of the African Creative Class while its production arm remains focused on building a pipeline for female filmmakers on the continent and in the diaspora.

ABOUT STATEMENT FILMS:

Statement Films is a women-led data-driven entertainment startup that bridges the gap between African + diaspora women filmmakers and the international market, founded by Areej Noor. She and her team source and develop film and television content made by African women writers, directors and creators, whilst creating an inclusive community and global sphere of influence around African women creatives. https://www.statement-films.com

ABOUT AREEJ NOOR:

Areej Noor is a writer, producer, political analyst, and entrepreneur. At MSNBC, she produced UP with Steve Kornacki, a roundtable discussion news program. Prior to that, she did a stint at Al-Jazeera English. Areej began her career as a researcher for the Brookings Institution focused on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. Her writings have been featured in the Times of India, Gulf News, and international editions of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar among other publications. After consulting for the World Bank, she founded Statement Films.

