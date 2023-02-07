Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust To Host Annual Shareholders Meeting on March 14, 2023

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") (NASDAQ: TBLD) today announced it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders as set forth in the proxy statement on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am MT at Thornburg's corporate headquarters, located at 2300 N. Ridgetop Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87506.

The record date of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Trust is January 20, 2023. Proxy materials will be mailed to shareholders of record and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the meeting. Please refer to the proxy materials for all current shareholder meeting details.

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $40 billion1 in client assets as of December 31, 2022, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Trust, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Risk is inherent in all investing. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

1 Includes $39 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022.

