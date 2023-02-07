USPS Skateboard Stamps To Debut at PHXAM 2023

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The U.S. Postal Service will hold a dedication ceremony for four new stamps celebrating the Art of the Skateboard at Cowtown's 21st annual Phoenix Am contest.





The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ArtoftheSkateboardStamps.





Who: The Honorable William Zollars, member, USPS Board of Governors



When: Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. MT



Where: Desert West Skate Plaza 6602 W. Encanto Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85035



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to rsvp at: usps.com/artoftheskateboard.



Background: Fiercely independent and often rebellious, the skateboarding subculture crackles with raw creative energy. The bold artwork emblazoned on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater's most breathtaking moves.





These four stamps celebrate the Art of the Skateboard with vibrant designs that capture skateboarding's excitement and reflect the diversity and influences of the four artists whose work is featured:





Crystal Worl, an Alaskan artist used a blue and indigo salmon formline design to express her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage.





William James Taylor Jr, a self-taught Virginia artist created an energetic red and orange graphic abstraction.





Federico "MasPaz" Frum, a Colombian-born, Washington, D.C.-raised muralist painted a stylized jaguar.





Di'Orr Greenwood, of Arizona represented her Navajo culture with a turquoise-inlaid skateboard that features eagle feathers and colors of the rising or setting sun.





Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp issuance, using photographs of skateboards created for these stamps.





The Art of the Skateboard stamps are denominated as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Dazzling deck art is an integral aspect of skateboarding cool.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

