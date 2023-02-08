Chronograph announces global expansion with new London office

Chronograph's new London presence to provide dedicated implementation services, client support, and account management to international clients

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, provider of the world's leading portfolio monitoring solutions for private equity, announced today continued global expansion with the opening of an office in London, advancing the firm's commitment to invest in the region and its global client base.

In addition to North America, the company serves a significant and rapidly growing client base across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With the opening of the London office, Chronograph will now provide implementation services, client support, and account management through a dedicated team based out of this international hub.

"This local presence will enable Chronograph to continue to exceed client expectations across the region," said Charlie Tafoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronograph. "As the international environment becomes more complex across multiple dimensions, the need for actionable data will continue to grow. We will continue to invest into this volatility to ensure that we are positioned to provide our clients, prospects, and partners with technology solutions to these challenges."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital market. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information please visit: www.chronograph.pe

Contacts

