F&G Annuities & Life Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For internet webcast access, register through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com

For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-3982 ( USA ) or 1-201-493-6780 (International).

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023 , through March 9, 2023 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( USA ) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735021. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com . The telephone replay will be available fromon, through, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 () or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735021.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

