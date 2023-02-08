National Electrical Contractors Association Statement Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) released the following statement from CEO David Long in response to President Joseph Biden's State of the Union address on February 7, 2023:

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the National Electrical Contractors Association, I want to echo President Biden's proclamation during the State of the Union to rebuild America's infrastructure and strengthen the American workforce. The unprecedented bipartisan federal investment over the past two years in our nation's infrastructure presents real change for the more than 4,000 NECA contractors of all sizes across the country.

The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act will usher in a new era of substantial work opportunities for the long-term success of NECA contractors over the next decade.

However, the United States is still facing supply chain issues, rising inflation, tax issues, and workforce shortages that jeopardize the path towards sustainable work for our contractors. NECA stands ready to continue to work with the Biden Administration and the 118th Congress to ensure the success of NECA contractors and the country."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association