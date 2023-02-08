U.S. Postal Service Celebrates Riding the Rails

Noteworthy railroad stations began brightening the American landscape by the 1870s. This issuance features five architectural gems that continue to play an important role in their communities: Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, VA; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, CA; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.

Just as the railroad represents progress and movement, railroad stations hold stories of industry and commerce, of migration and hope for the future, of reunions and goodbyes. They are gateways and crossroads where lives meet.

All five of the stations featured on these stamps are listed in the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places.

Derry Noyes served as art director for the project. Down the Street Designs designed and created the digital illustrations and typography.