edX Announces Contract with UC Davis to Launch New Online Master of Management

New graduate program designed to expand access to one of the nation's top business schools for recent college graduates in California and around the world

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and the University of California, Davis, today announced a contract to launch a new online Master of Management program for those who just recently graduated from college to immediately accelerate their professional careers. The program – which would be the first of its kind in the UC system – is designed to be shorter and priced less than a typical MBA program, and would open doors to an accessible, high-quality graduate business education to students who've recently finished an undergraduate degree.

The new graduate degree offering, to be developed under edX's flexible degree model, will build upon the existing edX and UC Davis partnership, which includes MBA@UCDavis , a top-ranked online MBA program, as well as executive education courses, tech boot camps, and recently announced professional certificate programs. Since the edX and UC Davis partnership began in 2017, over 2,300 learners have been welcomed into these innovative online programs.

"UC Davis and edX have long shared the goal of making high-quality education more accessible to learners around the world, which is why we worked together to enable those in the earliest stages of their careers to learn from the foremost business management experts," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "Students graduating from this program will be prepared with a unique set of skills to help them make an immediate impact in the world."

Many recent college graduates want to jumpstart in their careers by learning critical management skills, but don't yet have the necessary professional background to qualify for an MBA program. In fact, 49% of undergraduates believe they were unprepared for jobs after leaving college, according to a 2022 survey . The new UC Davis online Master of Management on edX is designed to give new professionals the skills they need to excel in the professional world in a condensed format, allowing them to quickly take the knowledge gained and apply it to a job in the private sector.

The program is pending review and approval from university and accreditation organizations.

