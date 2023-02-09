Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023

Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals

FRANKLIN, Mass., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intentsify , the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, today announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.

Spending more than 20 years leading revenue teams in the sales industry working with notable Fortune 100 organizations, Subherwal has extensive experience helping to build foundation and growth in both EMEA and APAC regions. As Intentsify's CRO, Subherwal will support global expansion efforts across revenue and customer growth goals.

"Intentsify saw incredible business growth last year, introducing a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer, and VP of People to help meet our goals to continue scaling," said Intentsify CEO Marc Laplante. "Our team has a deep commitment to empowering customers with the right tools and leadership team to navigate an evolving business landscape. I'm excited to have Ajay on the team to drive revenue and customer success globally as we kick off a strong 2023."

Prior to Intentsify, Subherwal was appointed Chief Revenue Officer of MRP after serving 12 years as Senior Vice President, where he was responsible for building and scaling EMEA & APAC business units. Before joining MRP, he led Oracle's enterprise technology sales team in Ireland and held a management position at Hewlett-Packard UK. Subherwal holds a BSC Honours Degree in Computer Science from the University of Ulster.

"Intentsify's rapid growth is a clear indicator of how the company is leveling up intent data technology for B2B go-to-market teams," said Ajay Subherwal, CRO, EMEA & APAC, of Intentsify. "They continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. Particularly in light of current market conditions, this increased value to scale is crucial to success. I am excited to join Intentsify at the onset of such an exciting era for the organization as we continue to grow on a global scale."

This hire is effective immediately. To learn more about Intentsify, visit www.intentsify.io .

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs, required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify's Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of accounts' online research activities. The company's Demand Activation Programs convert account intelligence into meaningful buyer engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.

