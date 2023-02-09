The Jordan Company Recognized by the 2022 HEC-DowJones Private Equity Ranking as Top-10 Worldwide Large Buyout Performer

TJC Ranked #6 Performer in First Annual Ranking of Funds with Focus on North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TJC, L.P. ("TJC" or "the Firm"), a middle-market private equity firm with four decades of experience enabling companies and their management teams to accelerate strategic growth initiatives, is pleased to announce that the Firm has been ranked #10 out of over 563 private equity firms globally in the 2022 HEC-DowJones Large Buyout Performance Ranking. For the first time, the ranking also included a separate category of Large Buyout Performers across funds with a focus on North America, where TJC ranked #6.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as top-decile performers both globally and with a focus on North America. This ranking is a testament to our culture, our people, and our consistent hard work," said Rich Caputo, Chairman and Chief Executive Partner of TJC. "I am proud of our steadfast commitment to our management teams across our portfolio companies to building long-term value for our investors and helping our companies succeed. We thank our investors for their continued support, and we remain focused on delivering top-decile results." For more information, including the full ranking, criteria and methodology, please view the full report here .

The 2022 HEC-DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking (the "HEC-DowJones Ranking"), published on February 8, 2023, ranks private equity funds in terms of aggregate performance based on buyout funds raised between 2009 and 2018. The HEC-DowJones Ranking draws on private equity fund performance data provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC-DowJones. The HEC-DowJones Ranking analyzed performance data from 563 private equity firms and the 2021 funds they raised between 2009 and 2018 with an aggregate equity volume of $1.51 trillion. From this sample, the only private equity firms selected for the study were the private equity firms that met the criteria of having at least 2 funds which raised over the 2009 to 2018 period for which full performance information was available, having performance data available on all such funds and having at least $3000m raised during the applicable time period. The HEC-DowJones Ranking should not be considered an endorsement of TJC or its funds by the authors or distributors of the ranking. TJC has not independently verified the data used in the HEC-DowJones Ranking and makes no representations about the accuracy or completeness of such information or the HEC-DowJones Ranking.

About TJC

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $19 billion with a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Power; Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years, and they are supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago and Stamford. For more information, visit: www.tjclp.com .

Contacts

Kristin Custar

The Jordan Company

(212) 572-0829

kcustar@tjclp.com

View original content:

SOURCE TJC, L.P.