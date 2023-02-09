Pixelworks Enables Powerful Display Performance on realme GT Neo 5 Smartphone

Pixelworks Visual Processor Delivers Extraordinary and Immersive Visual Experiences with High Frame Rate, High Clarity and High Color Accuracy

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and realme, one of the fastest growing smartphone brands, announced the newly launched realme GT Neo 5 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor. The partnership between the two brands aims to bring consumers a transcending video and gaming experience with authentic color reproduction, great clarity and ultra-smooth motion quality.

Built on Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , the realme GT Neo 5 is powered by Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor meanwhile being the brand's first smartphone to mass-produce 240W fast charging. The smartphone's display features a 6.74-inch 1.5K screen with a resolution of 2772 x1240 pixels while also supporting up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2160 Hz PWM dimming. The device's powerful hardware performance, ultra-fast charging as well as the high-quality display capability allow the realme GT Neo 5 to smartly allocate system resources during high-load applications.

Pixelworks visual processor brings significant visual display benefits to realme GT Neo 5 smartphone, including:

MotionEngine® Technology – Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology uses an intelligent algorithm to boost native frame rate of video and game content to high frame rates of up to 120Hz. This advanced processing helps to eliminate judder caused by the mismatch of frame rates between content and display, significantly improving the image quality and motion smoothness of videos and games. Compared to running native high frame rate content, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowering overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. Users can enjoy the cinematic video quality enabled by this functionality on video Apps, including iQIYI, Tencent, Tencent Sport, Youku and BiliBili. For users who like playing games, the MEMC mode has also been adapted to more than 20 mobile games, including QQ Speed, League of Legends, King of Glory, CrossFire and Onmyoji Arena.

Adaptive HDR – Dynamically adjusts the tone mapping according to display brightness attributes and content to achieve high-precision HDR quality with improved color saturation, enhanced contrast and details of images, resulting in a truly immersive video experience. This function has been adapted to the same series of video Apps as the MEMC mode feature.

Multi-Brightness Color Calibration – Each realme GT Neo 5 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks' patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator of color accuracy) less than 1, which means no detectable deviation from perfect color reproduction. In addition, this technology ensures the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals) in different color modes to achieve the most true-to-life experience for the human eyes when viewing the screen. Even in low brightness, this Pixelworks solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for brightness to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed on the screen.

Ambient Adaptive Color Correction – Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic colors on the screen that are as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"realme has impressed the crowd with its extraordinary new offering, the realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. The smartphone features powerful hardware performance and eye-catching technological innovations, again demonstrating our brand value of 'Dare to Leap'," said Chase Xu, Vice President of realme. "It is a pleasure to join hands with Pixelworks to enable more high-frame and high-quality video and gaming experiences for smartphone users. We will continue to work with Pixelworks and other technology partners, to explore more innovations on smartphone performance and keep satisfying our consumers with a transcending user experience."

"Congratulations on the release of realme GT Neo 5 smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "realme always surprises its consumers with stunning innovations in each of its product releases, such as the ground-breaking 240W fast charging for the realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. In terms of other performance dimensions, the new smartphone also maintains strong competitiveness. We are honored that Pixelworks technology has contributed to the strong visual performance of realme GT Neo 5 smartphone, enabling more excellent video and game content to be presented with stunning visual effects. We hope that in the future, we can connect with more excellent industry partners to explore more possibilities for visual processing innovations, providing consumers with superior products and services to reward their longtime support."

About realme:

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 6th largest smartphone company and has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years. As of Q2, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 100 million.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.