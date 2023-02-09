Two Unforgettable 'Four Seasons Drive Experience' Itineraries Unveiled for 2023

Breath-taking vistas, unparalleled culinary and cultural offerings and special insider access await, along with stays at Four Seasons properties in Geneva, Megève and Napa Valley

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural Four Seasons Drive Experience through Tuscany, the leading luxury hospitality company announces two new itineraries for 2023 that will showcase the best of the European Alps and one of North America's food and wine capitals, Napa Valley.

From behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle, guests can look forward to once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences, customized routes and insider access to local talent and unique cultural offerings, allowing discovery of each destination from a new perspective. Four Seasons Drive Experience in the Heart of the Alps from June 12 to 18, 2023 and Four Seasons Drive Experience Through Napa Valley from October 29 to November 4, 2023 will deliver driving experiences that showcase the best of these new itinerary destinations. When not on the road, guests in the Alps will stay at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva and Four Seasons Hotel Megève. While in Napa Valley, travellers will stay at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

"Four Seasons Drive Experience is a natural extension of who we are and what we deliver – creating curated experiences that allow guests to discover the character of a locale in new and unexpected ways," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "From behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle, guests will enjoy an exceptional drive experience, always with Four Seasons service and genuine heart as their guide."

From the accommodations and trip itinerary to the exclusive excursions and tailored local experiences, all will be delivered with the attention to detail, exceptional quality, and caring service for which Four Seasons is renowned. Guests booking a Four Seasons Drive Experience will enjoy expertly curated experiences with lesser-known wonders and hidden locales tailored to each traveller, organized by the Four Seasons team, for a truly unparalleled journey.

"Four Seasons Drive Experience has redefined the world of luxury driving tours, crafting exceptional experiences by bringing together the expertise of Four Seasons and our partners at Canossa Events," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "In 2023, we are bringing Four Seasons Drive Experience to new, highly sought-after destinations based on a deep understanding of our guests, delivering a luxury experience that reflects the genuine care and empathy that is at the core of Four Seasons."

From start to finish, both itineraries are designed to celebrate the romance of road travel and savour every moment of the journey as well as the destination, whether from a guest's own luxury vehicle or one coordinated by the dedicated guest services team.

"We couldn't be happier with the guest feedback received after last year's Tuscan itinerary that was conceptualized around a love for cars and immersive programming to experience all that the destination has to offer," says Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO, Canossa Events. "With Tuscany now in the rearview mirror, we're excited to captivate guests with these new and desirable offerings with Four Seasons that will create memories to last a lifetime."

Four Seasons Drive Experience in the Heart of the Alps, June 12 - 18, 2023

The week-long itinerary will begin at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, which will serve as home base for the next few days, with enchanting views of Lake Geneva and an iconic backdrop of snow-capped Alps. A welcome dinner will provide the perfect setting for getting acquainted with fellow travellers. While in Geneva, guests will visit Gruyère Village – regarded as one of the most beautiful villages in the region and home to the well-known Swiss cheese. Thereafter, they will embark on a panoramic tour across UNESCO World Heritage Lavaux, Vineyard Terraces – a 30 kilometre (19 mile) stretch of land with striking hillside terraces - before being escorted through historical wine estates dating back to the Middle Ages for a Swiss wine and cheese pairing.

In the days that follow, travellers will journey towards the final destination of Megève, stopping along the way to learn about the timeless art of watchmaking – from design and prototype development to machining. The afternoon will include an adrenaline-fueled drive passing through Chateau d'Avully, known for soaring towers and iconic architecture before arriving at Four Seasons Hotel Megève to rest and recharge.

Programming in Megève includes an exhilarating trip to the Alpine town of Annecy winding through the mythic Aravis roads and crossing sky-piercing mountains; a visit to Mont Blanc Massif – an awe-inspiring mountain range featuring arresting 360-degree views of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps; and taking on the remote Grand Saint Bernard Mountain pass that connects Italy and Switzerland to conclude their journey back to Megève.

Four Seasons Drive Experience Through Napa Valley, October 29 - November 4, 2023

This itinerary for food and wine enthusiasts is centred around the best wineries and culinary experiences that promise to invigorate palates and tantalize tastebuds. In one of the food and wine capitals of North America, guests will arrive at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, home for the next seven days.

The journey will begin with a celebration of innovative gastronomy – a welcome dinner at the property's Vineyard Barn featuring an architectural design that embodies Napa's rich farming heritage, framed by picturesque forests and unobstructed views of the mountains. The next day will start with a scenic drive to Tomales Bay for an immersive oyster farming experience followed by a gourmet lunch overlooking the bay. In the evening, guests will enjoy a sumptuous dinner for the senses, complimented by the region's specialty wines.

The following days will be dedicated to discovering unique flavours and being immersed in fragrant wine notes touring Napa's most talked about wineries, only accessible to Four Seasons Drive Experience guests, including Opus One Winery, born from the collaboration between two of the most esteemed winemaking figures: Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild and Robert Mondavi.

For the final days of the itinerary, guests will take a private ferry tour around San Francisco Bay and end the seven-day experience in the clouds with hot-air balloon rides that offer panoramic views of the vineyards and undulating mountains.

Booking Information

Travellers interested in finding out more about Four Seasons Drive Experience In the Heart of the Alps or Four Seasons Drive Experience Through Napa Valley are invited to click here for additional booking details or email drive@fourseasons.com. Reservations can also be made by phone: EU +39 052 2421 096 and US +1 831 521 5190.

In addition to a growing global portfolio of hotels and resorts, luxury lifestyle offerings include a bespoke Private Jet Experience; luxury villa and vacation home rentals; a line of curated home and travel goods; a global portfolio of Private Residences, and recently announced entry into the luxury yacht space, Four Seasons continues to redefine the pursuit of extraordinary travel and brings its legendary Four Seasons service to every journey – be it on water, in the air or on the road.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Canossa Events

Canossa Events was formed in 2010 and is synonymous with excellence in road touring events. The company organizes almost 300 events a year, including the legendary Modena Cento Ore that cuts a swath across the stunning scenery of Italy also featuring races in some of the most famous circuits. Canossa is best known for its classic car rallies and its supercar motor touring events that blend exotic collectable cars, world-class hospitality and road adventures set in some of the world's most picturesque landscapes across Europe, the US and the Middle East. The Canossa family also includes Cavallino, publisher of the famous eponymous magazine since 1978 and organizer of the world's most important Concorso d'Eleganza devoted entirely to Ferrari. Since 2019 Canossa is part of Motorsport Network. For more information about Canossa Events, visit https://canossa.com/category/news/.

