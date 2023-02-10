La Roche-Posay Supports University of Southern California's Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship to Advance Skin of Color Dermatology

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to working alongside dermatologists to improve the quality of life for those with skin conditions, La Roche-Posay is proud to support the Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC.) The fellowship allows students, between their third and fourth year of medical school, the opportunity to conduct research related to ethnic skin conditions and pigmentary disorders that will advance skin of color dermatology.

After observing the need for increased clinical programs and research related to skin of color and pigmentation, Nada Elbuluk MD, MSc, FAAD, Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology, created the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program with the support of Department Chair, Dr. David Peng. "Significant health disparities exist in dermatology and across medicine for skin of color populations including delayed and incorrect diagnoses which directly contribute to disease morbidity and mortality," says Dr. Elbuluk.

A first of its kind at an academic institution in Southern California, the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program includes medical and procedural clinics specializing in comprehensive, personalized, and culturally sensitive care for a broad variety of conditions that disproportionately impact the skin of color population. To create a comprehensive center of excellence, the program aims to increase education and research through the Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship.

This year's Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research fellow is Sarah Gonzalez, a medical student from Wayne State in Detroit Michigan. Under the guidance and mentorship of Dr. Elbuluk, Ms. Gonzalez, and future students, conduct important dermatologic research with a focus on skin of color, pigmentation, and diversity. "The USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship will help us move towards health equity for all," says Dr. Elbuluk.

The fellows also lead service-related initiatives aimed at supporting underserved communities: DermRISES, a pipeline service program with the goal of increasing exposure to the sciences, medicine, and dermatology amongst inner city students, and Dermmunity, a community service program aimed to increase education about dermatologic health in underserved Los Angeles communities.

La Roche-Posay believes in supporting initiatives that "Act for Good". This means supporting a variety of grants in dermatology to advance research, humanitarianism, and programs that encourage and promote diversity in the specialty. "We're proud to sponsor the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship. Not only will this research improve dermatologic care for people of color and health equity for all patients, but the fellowship also helps pave the way for a medical student to become an incredible dermatologist" says Tyler Steele, VP, Medical & Media Relations, La Roche-Posay, USA.

