Nona Biosciences Enters into HCAb Based Antibody Discovery Collaboration Agreement with Mythic Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited committed to cutting edge technology innovations, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Mythic Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugate-based (ADC) therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Through the collaboration, Nona Biosciences will provide Mythic Therapeutics with access to its proprietary fully human heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) transgenic mice platform and antibody generation services to serve as input for Mythic Therapeutics' proprietary FateControl™ antibody engineering approach to generate next-generation ADCs for a wide range of cancers.

"We are delighted to reach the agreement with Mythic Therapeutics to advance next-gen biotherapeutics innovation. We've accumulated deep knowledge of ADC drug discovery, along with our advanced therapeutic antibody platforms which have been validated by many partners worldwide. Mythic Therapeutics is a strong innovator in the research and development of ADCs in oncology with a strong foundation and a world-class team. Our cooperation is expected to further enhance the ability of target discovery, translating to advanced outcomes for unmet medical needs." said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences.

About HCAb

HCAb's patented technology generates novel "heavy chain only" antibodies, which are about half the size of a typical IgG. These antibodies carry IgG-like PK properties and Fc-domain functions without the need for additional engineering or humanization. Lack of light chain also minimizes the issue of light chain mispairing and heterodimerization. These characteristics enable the development of products with attributes not achievable by conventional antibody platforms. In addition, HCAb-derived multiple novel therapeutic antibody modalities, including single-domain antibodies, bi-, and multi-specifics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-Ts, or VH domain-derived diagnostic or therapeutic products, are also achievable using this platform.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovations, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

