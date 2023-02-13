Marvell Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States for 2023. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Marvell, which includes more than 93% of survey respondents agreeing that Marvell is a great place to work compared to 57% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Marvell is committed to creating an environment in which employees are able to thrive and advance – in both their own careers and towards Marvell's development of leading-edge, essential technology that powers the world's data infrastructure. The company has built, and takes pride in nurturing, a culture that is characterized by transparency, access to leadership, and the freedom for employees to take full ownership of their work.

"The Great Place to Work designation underscores how important company culture is to overall employee satisfaction and we're proud to be recognized for our focused effort to create an outstanding employee experience," said Janice Hall, senior vice president, human resources, Marvell. "Our people are the core of Marvell's culture, and we're thrilled to see their passion and dedication to making Marvell a great place to work celebrated."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Marvell is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

