The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Grand Opening of Spark Coworking in Arlington Entertainment District

Collaborative coworking community, Spark Arlington, will serve as a central hub for local entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to locate and grow their businesses

Spark Arlington opens its doors with incredible momentum and 23 inaugural member companies

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers are proud to announce the opening of Spark Arlington, a collaborative workspace for local entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to locate and grow their businesses. Yesterday, executives from Cordish and the Rangers were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, members of Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from Tarrant County and the City of Arlington to celebrate this exciting milestone.

Executives from The Cordish Companies, Texas Rangers and Spark Coworking were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, members of Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from Tarrant County and the City of Arlington to celebrate this exciting milestone. Located within Choctaw Stadium, Spark will support Arlington’s growing entrepreneurial community placing members within close proximity to neighboring businesses and amenities in the Entertainment District. (PRNewswire)

"The opening of Spark Arlington represents a major step in the growth of collaborative business enterprise in the Entertainment District," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. "It is also another example of how Choctaw Stadium has been successfully repurposed to be a vital part of the development in this area. I want to thank the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies for their partnership in the planning, construction, and completion of this project, which will have a huge impact for years to come."

Spark Arlington is the newest coworking community for The Cordish Companies which launched its flagship location, Spark Baltimore, in the heart of downtown Baltimore, Maryland, in 2016. In partnership with the Texas Rangers, Spark Arlington continues the momentum of nearly $1 billion of new development under construction in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and One Rangers Way luxury residential building. Spark Coworking now supports over 250 companies and 1,200 members in its thriving communities in Baltimore, St. Louis, and Kansas City, and now Arlington. Like its sister properties, Spark Arlington is committed to becoming an integral part of Arlington's growing business community with a focus on economic development and providing first-class amenities and start up resources to its members.

"When we opened the doors of our first Spark Coworking in the Baltimore ecosystem seven years ago, our mission was to be a catalyst for advancing entrepreneurship to support growing startups and businesses through creative space and community," said Shervonne Cherry, Director of Partnerships and Community for Spark Coworking. "Spark is more than just a place to sit down and plug in your laptop – we are a community designed to spark innovation and provide a concierge-focus approach to our members with first-class amenities, network and resources. It's incredible to see how fast Spark Arlington has become a vital part of the Arlington entrepreneurial ecosystem, welcoming over 20 inaugural member companies before officially launching"

Spark Coworking supports and builds community for local entrepreneurs, startups and like-minded corporations, and also provides economic development at a city and state level. Spark aims to advance entrepreneurship and technical innovation through creative space, network, and community members, allowing them to ignite ideas that transform into successful companies and organizations. Member industries across Spark's nationwide community include Advertising, Architecture, Automotive/Transportation, Bio Tech, Cyber Security, Design, EdTech, Financial Tech, Government, HealthTech/Wellness, Marketing/PR, Non-Profit, Publishing, and Software/Mobile Development. Spark Arlington has incredible momentum and will open its doors with 23 member companies in place including:

ANKR Agency Belcan BGD Digital Marketing Docukept Done Staffing Drinks 2 Order Estrada Habatim Holdings Higgins & Thornton Consulting Services Hurtado BBQ Lone Star Drones McClelland Law Michael Dailey Companies National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Office of Rep Roger Williams Office of Tony Tinderholt One Rangers Way Park Place Power Rodriguez & Associates Financial Services Scudder Storycraft Stealth VanDella Menifee WFAA XFL

Located within Choctaw Stadium, Spark will support Arlington's growing entrepreneurial community placing members within close proximity to neighboring businesses and amenities in the Entertainment District including Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Live! by Loews and the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and One Rangers Way residences.

The 30,000-square-foot, two-level space will offer dedicated and nondedicated workstations, 61 private offices, 17 suites, top-of-the-line services and hospitality-focused amenities including:

Workspace and balconies with incredible views of Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium's repurposed infield

24/7 access to member workspaces

Conveniently located district parking

Furnished private workspaces and suites

Branded office signage and on-site digital signage

Access to a community kitchen, member café and lounge spaces

On-site AV equipped meeting rooms

Dedicated high-speed internet

Dedicated mailbox address and concierge mail services

Unlimited access to print, scan, copy center and Shred-It boxes

Online reservation system for AV-equipped meeting rooms

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and tea bar

Onsite podcast studio

Dedicated mother's room and wellness space

Access to online community communication platform

Dedicated on-site community manager and ecosystem networking support

Access to special programs and exclusive member events, perks and discounts

Spark Arlington continues the commitment by the Rangers, Cordish and City of Arlington to repurpose the former Globe Life Park into a state-of-the-art, multi-use facility. In 2019, Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured into a multi-purpose venue. Since that time, it has hosted various professional sporting events, including the XFL, Major League Rugby, and MLS Next Pro, more than 100 college and Texas high school football games and numerous entertainment events. Spark Arlington is the latest entity to locate in the repurposed 200,000 square feet of commercial and retail space within Choctaw Stadium. Other tenants include the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, which relocated its world headquarters to the facility in 2020, and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Our economy is strong here in Arlington, and opportunities for economic prosperity and job growth for our residents will only grow stronger when small business owners and entrepreneurs have the environment to flourish. We are grateful to our partners, the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies, for bringing this innovative, collaborative workspace to our community," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. "We are looking forward to seeing new and existing members of our business community achieve their American dream here at Spark Arlington."

For more information on Spark Arlington, please visit http://www.spark-arlington.com/.

