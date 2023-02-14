Saudi Sports for All Federation welcomed more than 15,000 participants for the 2023 Riyadh Marathon

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 15,000 competitors from 120 countries took part in the second edition of the Riyadh Marathon. Organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the Quality of Life program, and the Saudi Arabian Athletic Federation, the Riyadh Marathon welcomed people of all ages and abilities to join the wave of physical activity sweeping the nation on February 11, 2023.

During an exclusive awards ceremony, SFA President HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud presented the winners of the 2023 Riyadh Marathon with their awards, in presence of Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah, Vice President of World Athletics, alongside Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director.

The marathon gave community members a chance to challenge themselves through a range of walk/run options of varying distances — 42km, 21km, 10km, and 4km races — inviting all levels of participants, including amateur and experienced runners.

The three winning participants in the women's segment hailed from Ethiopia. Meseret Abebayehu Alemu won the women's elite marathon, Aberash Fayesa Robi came in second place, with Gadise Mullu Demissie took third place. Representing Morocco, Samir Jouaher won the men's elite marathon, followed by Ethiopia's Balew Yihunie Derseh in second place, and countryman Yemane Tsegay Adhane in third place. First place winners in the professional race for men and women were awarded prizes of $30,000, while second place ranked competitors enjoyed awards of $20,000, with third place finishers taking home $10,000.

"The SFA hopes to continue taking part in the Kingdom's aims to become a worldwide sports hub, by encouraging all members of society to get active and increase national education levels around the relevance of physical fitness as a key metric in overall life satisfaction and wellness," said Prince Khaled, highlighting the guidance of the Ministry of Sports in bringing the Marathon to new heights of successful participation numbers, adding that the event would not have been possible without the significant support of the Quality of Life program.

Riyadh Marathon 2023 is sponsored by a range of leading entities and partners, including Roshn, NEOM, SABIC, Sports Boulevard, and Visit Saudi. The official event supporters being Chery Pro, Right Bite, and Acwa Power. The event is also sponsored by Jeeny, Nova, Delta Sports, ORS, Tawuniya Vitality, MDL Beast and Al-Arabiya.

In line with SFA's goals structured by Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program objectives, the Riyadh Marathon brought thousands together to celebrate physical activity in the country, and crucially, promoted fitness as a key aspect of Saudi Arabia's social fabric.

