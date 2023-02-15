Inspired Spine transcends borders to bring premier spine surgery across the globe

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the New Year, last month, Inspired Spine (IS) CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi traveled to Muscat, Oman to perform in cooperation with Dr. Ahmed Jahwari the first Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) outside of North America. In addition to the OLLIF procedure, the first Trident Sacroiliac Joint Fusion outside the United States was also executed.

Dr. Hamid Abbasi and Dr. Jahwari (PRNewswire)

The delegation from Inspired Spine (IS) was invited by the Oman Armed Forces to perform the procedures in their newly built state-of-the-art hospital. In just four days, eight OLLIF procedures and two Sacroiliac Joint Fusions were performed. OLLIF is a minimally invasive spine fusion with the ability to treat patients regardless of age and size (BMI) with minimal blood loss and complications, harboring it as one of the safest options for lumbar fusion surgery and enabling many marginalized patients to receive complex spinal fusions.

While overseas, Dr. Abbasi met with the Head of Oman Investment Authority – the sovereign fund of Oman – his Excellency Abdulsalam Al Murshidi to explore the possibility of cooperation in the Arabian Peninsula.

In a statement from Dr. Abbasi, he expressed his gratitude for the invitation and that patients in the Arabian Peninsula can now benefit from these advanced medical procedures.

"Without question, there is no similar procedure in the Middle East" Abbasi said. "All patients were discharged within one to three days with very little blood loss."

The multi-level fusion surgeries performed in Oman last month took less than 1-2 hours each. Using a traditional technique, such as transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), the surgeries can span an entire day. Dr. Spangenberg, a Saudi Arabian surgeon, observed the procedures in an effort to carry the technique across the entire Arabian Peninsula. The region, which includes Qatar and the UAE, holds a vast population of nearly 60 million people.

"This kind of performance is unlike anything present in the United States, Middle East, Africa or the Arabian Peninsula," Dr. Jahwari reiterated, who is a fellowship trained spine surgeon in Canada and USA.

Amanda Armagost, Chief Communication Officer of IS, ardently praised the old tradition of Omani culture. In Oman, she toured the country and made note of its beauty as well as the people's hospitality.

"The friendliness and generosity of the Omani culture is unmatched. The natural beauty of Oman is underutilized," Armagost said. "We hope to enhance local medical care, while simultaneously boosting the tourism economy. The infrastructure is highly developed and ready to absorb a significant increase in medical tourism."

In a statement Inspired spine, an advanced spine company in Minnesota stated: "Inspired Spine is very optimistic in this endeavor, which will allow more patients than ever before to benefit from these advanced procedures. Inspired Spine will continue to encourage expansion into additional continents and countries. The true beneficiaries are the people worldwide, who can expect spine care with better results, as demonstrated here in Minnesota, United States over the last 10 years."

Mike Hanson at If you have questions, contactat vpm@inspiredspine.org

Dr. Abbasi and Abdulsalam Al Murahidi, the Head of Oman Investment Authority (PRNewswire)

Inspired Spine (PRNewsfoto/Inspired Spine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspired Spine