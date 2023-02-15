University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers Forward Rickea Jackson Takes a Ride through ZIPS Car Wash in the latest Car Wash Convos™ Episode

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring senior Rickea Jackson, Tennessee Lady Volunteers® Basketball Forward, today on YouTube. Rickea is interviewed by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in Public Relations, as they experience a car wash at ZIPS in Knoxville. ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across the country. Rickea's video is the fourth in a series of 12 episodes that will launch this academic year.

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash) (PRNewswire)

Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry car wash with Rickea's wash code 2222.

"Thankful for the opportunity to partner with Zips Car Wash in Car Wash Convos. It's an honor to be included in this interview series alongside such other talented athletes," said Rickea Jackson.

To celebrate the launch of Rickea's episode, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry car wash with Rickea's wash code 2222 at any Knoxville ZIPS Car Wash today through March 1st. To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com.

"The energy and camaraderie we were able to capture in Rickea's interview is exactly what we want to see happen at our locations between our team members and customers," said Mark Youngworth. "We are rooted in Knoxville and since the launch of our UT partnership we've seen how our support of the school has brought not only ZIPS team members together, but it has formed a new bond with the community we serve. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Rickea, the Lady Vols and the entire Vol nation," he added.

Car Wash Convos™, ZIPS video interview-based approach to NIL, will feature two additional athletes from the University of Tennessee this academic year, including men's basketball forward Jonas Aidoo, and softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens. ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers®.

Rickea has been recognized for her success in her college career and was named as part of the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team, selected as Honorable Mention in the 2021 WBCA All-America Team and the 2021 WBCA All-Region II Team.

Opendorse, the leading NIL marketplace and technology company, is ZIPS way to connect with student-athletes to leverage its respective university sponsorships secured via LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD Studios is ZIPS' partner for video production of Car Wash Convos™.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

