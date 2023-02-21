Audio Pioneer Mark Levinson Launches Disruptive Digital Audio Company, Daniel Hertz

Mark Levinson's new company, Daniel Hertz, breaks the audio rules again with unique sound processing technology that delivers an experience better than pure analog from any digital content.

VENICE, Italy, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Levinson is recognized worldwide as the founder of high-end home and car audio. Mark Levinson's new company is Daniel Hertz, an audio engineering and manufacturing company that developed the first new fundamental technology in audio since the 1970s.

Over the past decade, Mark Levinson and his team of Daniel Hertz audio engineers have developed a new class of audio chips with embedded C-wave (continuous wave) software called Mighty Cat. Mighty Cat, combined with new Daniel Hertz audio architecture and speakers, are the first products to deliver the experience of pure analog from any digital source, including streaming, and are available for the first time at www.DanielHertz.com.

According to Mark Levinson, "Our new technology is the first fundamental development in the audio industry since the 1970s. Daniel Hertz products are the best I have ever produced. My associates and I are proud to offer them through the Daniel Hertz website."

The Daniel Hertz Maria amplifiers using the Daniel Hertz Mighty Cat chip replace the traditional DAC, preamplifier, amplifier, headphone amplifier, and active crossovers in one elegant chassis made of art-grade Perspex (https://danielhertz.com/collections/amplifiers). Daniel Hertz speakers, the perfect match for our technology, are personally designed by Mark Levinson and hand built in Venice, Italy.

Huey Long, CEO of Daniel Hertz states, "Mark's vision of delivering a listening experience the way the artist intended is now at a new level. The launch of DanielHertz.com makes that experience available to anyone who wants the best audio equipment, priced within reach."

Learn more about Mark Levinson's new company Daniel Hertz at www.DanielHertz.com.

About Daniel Hertz

Daniel Hertz, founded in 2007, is an audio engineering manufacturer, retailer, and audio technology licensing company based in Switzerland and Italy. The mission of Daniel Hertz is to deliver pure analog sound and feeling from standard digital formats, using new technology personally developed by Mark Levinson and the Daniel Hertz team. Mighty Cat and C-wave are trademarked properties of Daniel Hertz.

