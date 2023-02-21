FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of TAM Truck & Trailer Service, based in Alto, Georgia.

TAM Truck & Trailer Service (PRNewswire)

"We share a great amount of synergy including our values on people, integrity and focus on customer service"

TAM Truck & Trailer Service is a family-owned business, operating since 2008, providing specialized trailer service and repairs, heavy duty truck and trailer part sales, mobile on-site maintenance and shop semi-trailer repairs.

"TAM Truck & Trailer Service comes to us with more than 30 years of experience. We share a great amount of synergy including our values on people, integrity and focus on customer service," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations.

"We're excited to join FleetPride and look forward to being able to expand the services we offer our customers," said Travis Maddox, Owner, TAM Truck & Trailer Service. "This acquisition provides unique opportunities for both our customers and team members."

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.