Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Key Highlights

Revenue of $7.7 billion was flat as reported and increased 4.1% organic, ahead of expectations

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.92 decreased 16%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 decreased 4%, ahead of expectations

Company increases FY23 organic revenue growth and EPS outlook

"We returned to mid-single digit organic growth as we execute our strategy with urgency." - Geoff Martha , Chairman & CEO

Medtronic reported third quarter worldwide revenue of $7.727 billion, a flat result as reported and an increase of 4.1% on an organic basis. The organic comparison excludes a $379 million negative impact from foreign currency translation and a $26 million contribution from the company's fiscal first quarter acquisition of Intersect ENT, which is reported in the Specialty Therapies division in the Neuroscience Portfolio. Unless otherwise stated, all revenue growth rates in this press release are on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation and revenue from the Intersect ENT acquisition.

The company's third quarter organic revenue results reflect strong performances in the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience portfolios, in Diabetes markets outside the U.S., as well as improved product availability across certain businesses. This was partially offset by unfavorable impacts from ventilator sales, given the increased COVID-19 related demand in the prior year, and sales in China, given volume-based procurement (VBP) tenders and the impact of COVID-19 resurgence on procedure volumes.

As reported, third quarter GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.222 billion and $0.92, respectively, decreases of 17% and 16%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, third quarter non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.727 billion and $1.30, respectively, decreases of 6% and 4%, respectively. The company's earnings decline reflects the continued unfavorable macroeconomic impact of foreign currency translation and inflation.

Third quarter U.S. revenue of $4.062 billion represented approximately 52% of company revenue and increased 3% as reported and 2% organic. Non-U.S. developed market revenue of $2.294 billion represented 30% of company revenue and decreased 6% as reported and increased 6% organic. Emerging Markets revenue of $1.371 billion represented 18% of company revenue and decreased 1% as reported and increased 5% organic.

"We returned to mid-single digit organic growth as we continue to execute our strategy with urgency. Our Cardiovascular and Neuroscience portfolios had strong, high-single digit organic growth as we launched new products and demonstrated continued strength in our established, market-leading Cardiac Rhythm Management and Spine franchises," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "I'm very encouraged by the rebound in our revenue growth, despite procedure volumes remaining a little softer in a few markets and volume-based procurement in China. We are confident in delivering durable revenue growth over the coming quarters as recent revenue headwinds continue to dissipate, and we drive execution across our businesses."

Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Cardiovascular revenue of $2.772 billion increased 1% as reported and 7% organic, with high-single digit increases in CRHF and SHA and a low-single digit increase in CPV, all on an organic basis.

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure revenue of $1.431 billion increased 2% as reported and increased 7% organic. Cardiac Rhythm Management revenue increased high-single digits, with high-single digit growth in both Defibrillation Solutions and Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including mid-teens growth in leadless pacemakers from continued global adoption of Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems. Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased low-single digits, including low-double digit growth in the U.S. on the continued adoption of its Arctic Front™ cryoablation catheters. Cardiovascular Diagnostics revenue increased low-double digits, given increased supply and strong market adoption of the LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor.

Structural Heart & Aortic revenue of $760 million increased 3% as reported and 9% organic. Structural Heart increased high-single digits, with low-double digit growth in transcatheter aortic valves (TAVR) as the company continues to build on its strong durability data and the U.S. launch of the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. Aortic also increased low-double digits with high-teens growth in abdominal aortic stent graft systems on improved product availability. Cardiac Surgery increased mid-single digits, driven by growth in surgical valves and perfusion systems.

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular revenue of $581 million decreased 4% as reported and increased 1% organic. Coronary increased low-single digits with strength in coronary balloons and U.S. drug-eluting stent share gains from the continued launch of the Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent. Peripheral Vascular Health also increased low-single digits, with low-double digit growth in drug-coated balloons and high-single digit growth in vascular embolization and superficial venous products.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical Innovations (SI) and the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) divisions. Medical Surgical revenue of $2.137 billion decreased 7% as reported and 2% organic, with low-single digit declines in both SI and RGR. Excluding the unfavorable impact of ventilator sales, given the increased COVID-19 related demand in the prior year, and sales in China, given the unfavorable impact of provincial VBP tenders, Medical Surgical revenue increased 3% organic.

Surgical Innovations revenue of $1.425 billion decreased 6% as reported and 1% organic. SI revenue increased 5% organic excluding the unfavorable impact of sales in China . The company won back share sequentially, as it recovered from supply challenges faced in prior quarters. Advanced Surgical Instruments decreased low-single digits, with Advanced Stapling low-double digit declines resulting from China VBP tenders offsetting mid-single digit growth in Advanced Energy. In Surgical Robotics, the company increased sales in markets outside the U.S. and announced first patient enrollment in its Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system.

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal revenue of $712 million decreased 8% as reported and 3% organic. RGR revenue was flat organic excluding the impact of ventilator sales. Respiratory Interventions decreased low-double digits, with sales of ventilators declining high-twenties as demand continued to be well below pre-pandemic levels as expected. Patient Monitoring increased low-single digits, with low-single digit growth in Nellcor™ pulse oximetry and mid-single digit growth in Perioperative Complications. In October 2022 , the company announced its intention to separate the combined Respiratory Interventions and Patient Monitoring businesses, which it continues to expect to be completed in the second half of its fiscal year 2024. Gastrointestinal revenue increased high-single digits on strength in sales of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module. Renal Care Solutions decreased high-single digits given product availability challenges. In May 2022 , Medtronic announced its intention to contribute its Renal Care Solutions business into a new, independent kidney care-focused medical device company together with DaVita, which it expects to close in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Neuroscience revenue of $2.248 billion increased 5% as reported and 7% organic, with a low-double digit organic increase in Specialty Therapies and mid-single digit organic increases in Neuromodulation and CST.

Cranial & Spinal Technologies revenue of $1.128 billion increased 2% as reported and 5% organic, as the company continues to benefit from its Aible™ spine technology ecosystem. Spine & Biologics increased low-single digits, with mid-single digit growth in Core Spine offsetting high-single digit declines in Biologics. Neurosurgery increased high-single digits, with double digit growth in robotics, navigation, imaging, and powered surgical instruments.

Specialty Therapies revenue of $699 million increased 10% as reported and 11% organic. Neurovascular increased high-single digits, with double digit growth in aspiration, flow diversion, and liquid embolic products, and high-single digit growth in mechanical thrombectomy. Pelvic Health increased mid-single digits on the continued adoption of its InterStim™ sacral neuromodulation systems. ENT increased low-twenties on an organic basis driven by strength in NIM Vital™ nerve monitoring systems and improved product availability.

Neuromodulation revenue of $420 million increased 3% as reported and 6% organic. Pain Therapies increased low-double digits, with low-double digit growth in both Pain Stim and Targeted Drug Delivery, and low-single digit growth in Interventional. Brain Modulation decreased low-single digits on continued declines of replacement devices.

Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $570 million decreased 2% as reported and increased 3% organic. U.S. revenue declined mid-teens, given the absence of new product approvals. This was more than offset by high-teens growth in non-U.S. developed markets and low-twenties growth in emerging markets. Sales outside the U.S. included high-teens growth of insulin pumps and mid-thirties growth of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products on strong sales of the MiniMed™ 780G system and the associated increase in CGM attachment rates on the strength of the Guardian™ 4 sensor.

Guidance

The company today issued fourth quarter revenue growth guidance and tightened its full year EPS guidance for fiscal 2023.

The company expects fourth quarter organic revenue growth of 4.5% to 5.0%, which brackets current Street consensus and raises the company's full fiscal year organic growth outlook. If foreign currency exchange rates as of the beginning of February hold, fourth quarter revenue would be unfavorably affected by approximately $165 million to $215 million.

The company increased the lower end of its fiscal year 2023 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance from the prior range of $5.25 to $5.30 to the new range of $5.28 to $5.30, which includes an estimated 21 cent unfavorable impact from foreign currency at rates as of the beginning of February.

"Given our third quarter performance, we are raising our full year outlook and expect our momentum to continue in the fourth quarter," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic chief financial officer. "As we look ahead, we are focused on delivering durable topline growth and significant expense reductions as we navigate through macro headwinds from foreign currency and inflation. And, we are committed to continued investment in our growth drivers to ensure long-term value creation."

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)



THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





CONSTANT

CURRENCY



REPORTED





CONSTANT

CURRENCY (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

FY23

Growth(3)



FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

FY23

Growth(3) Cardiovascular $ 2,772

$ 2,745

1.0 %

$ (152)

$ 2,924

6.5 %



$ 8,257

$ 8,462

(2.4) %

$ (467)

$ 8,724

3.1 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,431

1,402

2.1

(76)

1,507

7.5



4,255

4,356

(2.3)

(238)

4,493

3.1 Structural Heart & Aortic 760

740

2.7

(45)

805

8.8



2,259

2,277

(0.8)

(141)

2,400

5.4 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 581

603

(3.6)

(31)

612

1.5



1,744

1,829

(4.6)

(88)

1,832

0.2 Medical Surgical 2,137

2,290

(6.7)

(117)

2,254

(1.6)



6,208

6,910

(10.2)

(380)

6,588

(4.7) Surgical Innovations 1,425

1,519

(6.2)

(81)

1,506

(0.9)



4,162

4,570

(8.9)

(269)

4,431

(3.0) Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 712

771

(7.7)

(36)

748

(3.0)



2,047

2,341

(12.6)

(111)

2,158

(7.8) Neuroscience 2,248

2,144

4.9

(78)

2,326

8.5



6,549

6,484

1.0

(227)

6,776

4.5 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,128

1,102

2.4

(32)

1,160

5.3



3,253

3,292

(1.2)

(96)

3,349

1.7 Specialty Therapies 699

633

10.4

(32)

731

15.5



2,052

1,908

7.5

(85)

2,137

12.0 Neuromodulation 420

409

2.7

(14)

434

6.1



1,244

1,285

(3.2)

(46)

1,290

0.4 Diabetes 570

584

(2.4)

(33)

603

3.3



1,667

1,741

(4.3)

(113)

1,780

2.2 TOTAL $ 7,727

$ 7,763

(0.5) %

$ (379)

$ 8,106

4.4 %



$ 22,682

$ 23,597

(3.9) %

$ (1,187)

$ 23,869

1.2 %



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (3) The three and nine months ended January 27, 2023 includes $26 million and $71 million, respectively, of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue for three and nine months ended January 27, 2023, revenue increased 4.1 percent organic and 0.9 percent organic, respectively.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE



THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED



REPORTED (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth(3)



FY23

FY22

Growth(3) Cardiovascular $ 1,375

$ 1,297

6.0 %



$ 4,097

$ 4,090

0.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 764

708

7.9



2,271

2,238

1.5 Structural Heart & Aortic 337

312

8.0



997

986

1.1 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 274

278

(1.4)



829

866

(4.3) Medical Surgical 965

990

(2.5)



2,713

2,950

(8.0) Surgical Innovations 600

609

(1.5)



1,669

1,779

(6.2) Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 365

381

(4.2)



1,044

1,171

(10.8) Neuroscience 1,507

1,397

7.9



4,437

4,237

4.7 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 824

784

5.1



2,404

2,328

3.3 Specialty Therapies 402

343

17.2



1,186

1,057

12.2 Neuromodulation 281

270

4.1



848

852

(0.5) Diabetes 215

255

(15.7)



650

760

(14.5) TOTAL $ 4,062

$ 3,939

3.1 %



$ 11,897

$ 12,038

(1.2) %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The three and nine months ended January 27, 2023 includes $25 million and $70 million, respectively, of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue for three and nine months ended January 27, 2023, revenue increased 2.5 percent organic and declined 1.8 percent organic, respectively.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)



THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





CONSTANT

CURRENCY



REPORTED





CONSTANT

CURRENCY (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

FY23

Growth(4)



FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

FY23

Growth(4) U.S. $ 1,375

$ 1,297

6.0 %

$ —

$ 1,375

6.0 %



$ 4,097

$ 4,090

0.2 %

$ —

$ 4,097

0.2 % Non-U.S. Developed 859

935

(8.1)

(110)

969

3.6



2,553

2,886

(11.5)

(380)

2,933

1.6 Emerging Markets 538

513

4.9

(42)

580

13.1



1,607

1,486

8.1

(86)

1,693

13.9 Cardiovascular 2,772

2,745

1.0

(152)

2,924

6.5



8,257

8,462

(2.4)

(467)

8,724

3.1 U.S. 965

990

(2.5)

—

965

(2.5)



2,713

2,950

(8.0)

—

2,713

(8.0) Non-U.S. Developed 760

812

(6.4)

(97)

857

5.5



2,246

2,521

(10.9)

(330)

2,576

2.2 Emerging Markets 412

488

(15.6)

(19)

431

(11.7)



1,250

1,439

(13.1)

(49)

1,299

(9.7) Medical Surgical 2,137

2,290

(6.7)

(117)

2,254

(1.6)



6,208

6,910

(10.2)

(380)

6,588

(4.7) U.S. 1,507

1,397

7.9

—

1,507

7.9



4,437

4,237

4.7

—

4,437

4.7 Non-U.S. Developed 401

431

(7.0)

(52)

453

5.1



1,189

1,330

(10.6)

(178)

1,367

2.8 Emerging Markets 341

316

7.9

(25)

366

15.8



923

918

0.5

(49)

972

5.9 Neuroscience 2,248

2,144

4.9

(78)

2,326

8.5



6,549

6,484

1.0

(227)

6,776

4.5 U.S. 215

255

(15.7)

—

215

(15.7)



650

760

(14.5)

—

650

(14.5) Non-U.S. Developed 274

261

5.0

(31)

305

16.9



792

780

1.5

(107)

899

15.3 Emerging Markets 80

68

17.6

(2)

82

20.6



226

201

12.4

(6)

232

15.4 Diabetes 570

584

(2.4)

(33)

603

3.3



1,667

1,741

(4.3)

(113)

1,780

2.2 U.S. 4,062

3,939

3.1

—

4,062

3.1



11,897

12,038

(1.2)

—

11,897

(1.2) Non-U.S. Developed 2,294

2,438

(5.9)

(290)

2,584

6.0



6,779

7,517

(9.8)

(995)

7,774

3.4 Emerging Markets 1,371

1,385

(1.0)

(89)

1,460

5.4



4,006

4,043

(0.9)

(190)

4,196

3.8 TOTAL $ 7,727

$ 7,763

(0.5) %

$ (379)

$ 8,106

4.4 %



$ 22,682

$ 23,597

(3.9) %

$ (1,187)

$ 23,869

1.2 %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three and nine months ended January 27, 2023 includes $26 million and $71 million, respectively, of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue for three and nine months ended January 27 2023, revenue increased 4.1 percent organic and 0.9 percent organic, respectively.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended (in millions, except per share data) January 27,

2023

January 28,

2022

January 27,

2023

January 28,

2022 Net sales $ 7,727

$ 7,763

$ 22,682

$ 23,597 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,689

2,459

7,740

7,554 Research and development expense 688

668

2,055

2,094 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,615

2,561

7,799

7,723 Amortization of intangible assets 431

432

1,275

1,298 Restructuring charges, net 38

12

81

32 Certain litigation charges, net —

35

—

95 Other operating (income) expense, net (125)

(63)

(187)

719 Operating profit 1,392

1,659

3,920

4,081 Other non-operating income, net (149)

(67)

(342)

(244) Interest expense, net 167

137

449

410 Income before income taxes 1,375

1,589

3,813

3,915 Income tax provision 146

106

1,218

346 Net income 1,229

1,483

2,595

3,570 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6)

(4)

(17)

(16) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,222

$ 1,480

$ 2,579

$ 3,554 Basic earnings per share $ 0.92

$ 1.10

$ 1.94

$ 2.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92

$ 1.10

$ 1.94

$ 2.63 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,330.2

1,343.7

1,329.6

1,344.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,332.0

1,350.3

1,332.8

1,353.9

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended January 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,727

$ 2,689

65.2 %

$ 1,392

18.0 %

$ 1,375

$ 1,222

$ 0.92

10.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(26)

0.3

104

1.3

104

83

0.06

20.2 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(7)

0.1

24

0.3

24

20

0.02

16.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(8)

(8)

(0.01)

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(23)

0.3

37

0.5

37

31

0.02

18.9 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

431

5.6

431

367

0.28

15.1 RCS impairments / costs (6) —

(2)

—

10

0.1

10

9

0.01

10.0 Certain tax adjustments, net —

—

—

—

—

—

3

—

— Non-GAAP $ 7,727

$ 2,630

66.0 %

$ 1,998

25.9 %

$ 1,973

$ 1,727

$ 1.30

12.1 % Currency impact 379

55

0.9

129

0.3









0.08



Currency Adjusted $ 8,106

$ 2,685

66.9 %

$ 2,127

26.2 %









$ 1.38









































Three months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,459

68.3 %

$ 1,659

21.4 %

$ 1,589

$ 1,480

$ 1.10

6.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(27)

0.3

78

1.0

78

63

0.05

19.2 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(4)

0.1

(60)

(0.8)

(60)

(61)

(0.04)

— Certain litigation charges —

—

—

35

0.5

35

27

0.02

25.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

2

3

—

(50.0) Medical device regulations (5) —

(13)

0.2

25

0.3

25

20

0.01

20.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

432

5.6

432

365

0.27

15.5 Certain tax adjustments, net (7) —

—

—

—

—

—

(59)

(0.04)

— Non-GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,415

68.9 %

$ 2,170

28.0 %

$ 2,101

$ 1,838

$ 1.36

12.4 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. Starting with the quarter ended April 29, 2022, the Company will no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for certain license payments for, or acquisitions of, technology not approved by regulators due to recent industry guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Historical non-GAAP financial measures presented in our earnings release have been recast for comparability. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) Associated costs as a result of the anticipated sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business related to the May 25, 2022 agreement with DaVita Inc. (7) The tax benefit primarily relates to the deferred tax impact associated with a step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes which is partially offset by the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended January 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 22,682

$ 7,740

65.9 %

$ 3,920

17.3 %

$ 3,813

$ 2,579

$ 1.94

31.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(67)

0.3

275

1.2

275

219

0.16

20.0 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(30)

0.1

61

0.3

61

43

0.03

29.5 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(23)

(23)

(0.02)

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(62)

0.3

107

0.5

107

87

0.07

18.7 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

1,275

5.6

1,275

1,082

0.81

15.2 RCS impairments / costs (6) —

(2)

—

109

0.5

109

106

0.08

2.8 Debt redemption premium and other charges (7) —

—

—

—

—

53

42

0.03

20.8 Exit of business (8) —

(27)

0.1

37

0.2

37

37

0.03

— Certain tax adjustments, net (9) —

—

—

—

—

—

783

0.59

— Non-GAAP $ 22,682

$ 7,551

66.7 %

$ 5,783

25.5 %

$ 5,706

$ 4,953

$ 3.72

12.9 % Currency impact 1,187

287

0.5

199

(0.4)









0.12



Currency Adjusted $ 23,869

$ 7,838

67.2 %

$ 5,982

25.1 %









$ 3.84









































Nine months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 23,597

$ 7,554

68.0 %

$ 4,081

17.3 %

$ 3,915

$ 3,554

$ 2.63

8.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(91)

0.4

237

1.0

237

191

0.14

19.4 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(14)

0.1

(54)

(0.2)

(54)

(57)

(0.04)

(5.6) Certain litigation charges —

—

—

95

0.4

95

78

0.06

17.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(23)

(19)

(0.01)

4.3 Medical device regulations (5) —

(39)

0.2

70

0.3

70

56

0.04

20.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

1,298

5.5

1,298

1,093

0.81

15.8 MCS impairments / costs (10) —

(58)

0.3

726

3.1

726

564

0.42

22.3 Certain tax adjustments, net (11) —

—

—

—

—

—

10

0.01

— Non-GAAP (1) $ 23,597

$ 7,353

68.8 %

$ 6,453

27.3 %

$ 6,264

$ 5,470

$ 4.04

12.5 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. Starting with the quarter ended April 29, 2022, the Company will no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for certain license payments for, or acquisitions of, technology not approved by regulators due to recent industry guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Historical non-GAAP financial measures presented in our earnings release have been recast for comparability. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The charges predominantly include non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill, and other associated costs, as a result of the anticipated sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business related to the May 25, 2022 agreement with DaVita Inc. (7) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $2.3 billion of debt and were recorded within interest expense, net within the consolidated statements of income. (8) The charges relate to the exit of a business and are primarily comprised of inventory write-downs. (9) The charge primarily relates to a $764 million reserve adjustment that was a direct result of the U.S. Tax Court opinion, issued on August 18, 2022, on the previously disclosed litigation regarding the allocation of income between Medtronic, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary operating in Puerto Rico. (10) The charges relate to the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System within the Mechanical Circulatory Support Operating Unit (MCS). The charges included $515 million of non-cash impairments, primarily related to $409 million of intangible asset impairments, as well as $211 million for commitments and obligations in connection with the decision, including customer support obligations, restructuring, and other associated costs. Medtronic is committed to serving the needs of patients currently implanted with the HVAD System. (11) The charge primarily relates to the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and a charge related to a change in the Company's permanent reinvestment assertion on certain historical earnings, which are partially offset by the deferred tax impact associated with a step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended January 27, 2023 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net

Other

Operating

Expense, net

as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non- Operating

(Income)

Expense, net GAAP $ 7,727

$ 2,615

33.8 %

$ 688

8.9 %

$ (125)

(1.6) %

$ (149) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(40)

(0.5)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related items (3) —

(8)

(0.1)

—

—

(8)

(0.1)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

(1)

—

(14)

(0.2)

—

—

— RCS impairments / costs (5) —

(8)

(0.1)

—

—

—

—

— Gain/(loss) on minority investments (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

8 Non-GAAP $ 7,727

$ 2,558

33.1 %

$ 673

8.7 %

$ (133)

(1.7) %

$ (142) Currency impact 379

94

(0.4)

10

(0.3)

91

1.2

(5) Currency Adjusted $ 8,106

$ 2,652

32.7 %

$ 683

8.4 %

$ (42)

(0.5) %

$ (147)



Nine months ended January 27, 2023 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net

Other

Operating

Expense, net

as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

(Income)

Expense, net GAAP $ 22,682

$ 7,799

34.4 %

$ 2,055

9.1 %

$ (187)

(0.8) %

$ (342) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(125)

(0.6)

(2)

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related items (3) —

(8)

—

—

—

(23)

(0.1)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

(2)

—

(43)

(0.2)

—

—

— RCS impairments / costs (5) —

(24)

(0.1)

—

—

(82)

(0.4)

— Gain/(loss) on minority investments (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

23 Exit of business (7) —

—

—

—

—

(10)

—

— Non-GAAP $ 22,682

$ 7,640

33.7 %

$ 2,010

8.9 %

$ (302)

(1.3) %

$ (319) Currency impact 1,187

321

(0.3)

32

(0.3)

347

1.5

(11) Currency Adjusted $ 23,869

$ 7,961

33.4 %

$ 2,042

8.6 %

$ 45

0.2 %

$ (330)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) The charges predominantly include non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill, and other associated costs, as a result of the anticipated sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business related to the May 25, 2022 agreement with DaVita Inc. (6) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (7) Associated costs related to the exit of a business.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Nine months ended

Nine months ended (in millions)



January 27, 2023

January 28, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 3,579

$ 5,289 Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(1,081)

(979) Free Cash Flow (2)



$ 2,498

$ 4,310



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

January 27, 2023

April 29, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,521

$ 3,714 Investments

6,616

6,859 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $207 and $230, respectively

5,887

5,551 Inventories, net

5,375

4,616 Other current assets

2,965

2,318 Total current assets

25,364

23,059 Property, plant, and equipment

13,926

13,365 Accumulated depreciation

(8,489)

(7,952) Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,437

5,413 Goodwill

41,565

40,502 Other intangible assets, net

15,265

15,595 Tax assets

3,361

3,403 Other assets

3,142

3,008 Total assets

$ 94,134

$ 90,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$ 5,918

$ 3,742 Accounts payable

2,209

2,276 Accrued compensation

2,007

2,121 Accrued income taxes

657

704 Other accrued expenses

3,630

3,551 Total current liabilities

14,422

12,394 Long-term debt

22,210

20,372 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,103

1,113 Accrued income taxes

2,305

2,087 Deferred tax liabilities

747

884 Other liabilities

1,730

1,410 Total liabilities

42,516

38,260 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,330,376,287 and

1,330,743,395 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

24,513

24,566 Retained earnings

30,117

30,250 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,189)

(2,265) Total shareholders' equity

51,441

52,551 Noncontrolling interests

177

171 Total equity

51,618

52,722 Total liabilities and equity

$ 94,134

$ 90,981

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine months ended (in millions)

January 27, 2023

January 28, 2022 Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 2,595

$ 3,570 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,018

2,019 Provision for credit losses

54

49 Deferred income taxes

(78)

(234) Stock-based compensation

280

287 Loss on debt extinguishment

53

— MCS asset impairment and inventory write-down

—

515 Other, net

182

92 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable, net

(408)

(212) Inventories, net

(936)

(359) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

163

6 Other operating assets and liabilities

(344)

(444) Net cash provided by operating activities

3,579

5,289 Investing Activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,867)

(91) Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(1,081)

(979) Purchases of investments

(5,472)

(7,919) Sales and maturities of investments

5,387

7,130 Other investing activities, net

15

(71) Net cash used in investing activities

(3,018)

(1,930) Financing Activities:







Change in current debt obligations, net

625

— Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days)

2,284

— Issuance of long-term debt

3,430

— Payments on long-term debt

(3,083)

(1) Dividends to shareholders

(2,711)

(2,540) Issuance of ordinary shares

209

344 Repurchase of ordinary shares

(548)

(1,138) Other financing activities

(276)

(52) Net cash used in financing activities

(70)

(3,387) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

317

(87) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

808

(114) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,714

3,593 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,521

$ 3,479









Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for:







Income taxes

$ 1,314

$ 842 Interest

262

295

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2022.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Starting with the quarter ended April 29, 2022, the company no longer adjusts non-GAAP financial measures for certain license payments for, or acquisitions of, technology not approved by regulators. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been recast for comparability. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

