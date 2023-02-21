WOMBO'S DREAM IS THE FIRST MOBILE APPLICATION TO ALLOW AI IMAGE EDITING THROUGH TEXT.

Dream by WOMBO adds deeper control to the AI Art process, whether you use your own photo or a Dream image.

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream by WOMBO , the world's most popular text-to-image AI art generator, has become the first of its kind to add image editing with text to a mobile platform, changing once again how people create art through the magic of AI.

"We've been absolutely humbled by the 60 million downloads and 1.5 billion artworks made with Dream. The scale is crazy for me to think about! We're blown away by how many people use Dream every day and how much they depend on it. We love our users and want to keep pushing the limits of what AI can do for them," said Ben-Zion Benkhin. "Our early users told us they wanted more customization options, and now with the new release, they can tweak their images to their heart's content. No more starting from scratch, just ask and you shall receive! From X to Y to Z."

Dream by WOMBO is the first mobile application of its kind to introduce this level of editability, period. The consecutive dialogue of the editing with text process gives users an easy and robust experience to speed up and expand their creativity.

"This changes Dream from being a starting point for creativity to a more full-fledged professional creator platform. This is a big step towards AI helping people articulate what is in their head and getting it, without settling for something that is just close," said Ben-Zion Benkhin.

Dream by WOMBO is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, go to Dream by WOMBO

About Wombo:

WOMBO Studios Inc is a leading studio for Generative AI, responsible for the chart-topping apps WOMBO and Dream.

