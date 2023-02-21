Zemplee Debuts New Voice-Enabled Interface Technology for Eldercare

"Zemplee Updates" will be featured on Amazon's Alexa Digital Assistant and Provide Vital Information on Seniors Aging at Home

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemplee, a digital health service and platform that utilizes attentive artificial intelligence (AI) and passive sensors to help seniors age safely in their homes, today unveiled their latest software integration for smart devices, now available through Amazon's Alexa for Smart Properties program. The Zemplee Updates skill will enable senior living residence staff, caregivers, and family members, to use Alexa or the Alexa app to receive and monitor important information such as vital statistics and habits of their loved ones and those in care. With Zemplee Updates, each senior's environment is an extension of their care, and caregivers can connect to them from anywhere, at any time.

"We have prioritized building out our Zemplee Updates skill for Alexa Smart Properties as healthcare systems and individuals are increasingly relying more on voice-based technologies," said Aparna Pujar, founder, and CEO of Zemplee. "With this integration, senior living staff, caregivers, and family will get remote voice-activated access to a client's or loved one's health and wellbeing status, whether at their desks, in their homes, or on the go."

HOW IT WORKS

To ensure successful implementation, caregivers at home or senior living residences must be actively registered with Zemplee digital health services and platform, as well as have an Alexa or the Alexa mobile app. Family caregivers with Alexa can take full advantage of the Zemplee Updates skill via their mobile app or directly from their smart speaker. Installing Zemplee Updates can be done by caregivers in just five minutes. Find a step-by-step installation guide here .

Staff at a senior living facility can access pertinent resident information using their approved smart speakers at their locations. The virtual assistant can provide vital information to those approved contacts.

With sensors in the home or senior living residences, automatic check-ins (at night and in the morning) are much more feasible. Zemplee's passive sensors and Attentive AI™ powered monitoring systems build a blueprint of the patient's vitals and habits. The system monitors vitals including respiratory rate, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also looks at the individual's habits like eating and taking their medications in a timely manner. Caregivers, loved ones, and health practitioners can monitor their health remotely and receive an alert if the Attentive AI™ detects a deviation in behavior patterns or adverse events.

CONNECTIVITY + COMPATIBILITY

Zemplee relies on 5G for fast connectivity and the ability to handle multiple smart devices. Its AI-powered platform is now compatible with Amazon Alexa and Alexa for Seniors.

About Zemplee

Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improve the quality of life and reduce hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee's innovative remote elderly care system.

