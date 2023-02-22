Beautycounter Accelerates Next Phase of Growth With Ulta Beauty Partnership

Ten years after launching, Beautycounter further expands its reach and continues its commitment to leading the clean beauty movement.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautycounter, the leader in clean beauty, today announced a new partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Beginning February 26, Beautycounter products will be available on Ulta.com and in 500 Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. on March 5. The launch into Ulta Beauty comes as Beautycounter celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of pioneering the clean beauty movement.

Beautycounter's Hero Products (PRNewswire)

Beautycounter will continue to leverage its innovative omnichannel business model to achieve its mission of getting safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter products are now available through the brand's website, its retail locations in New York and Denver, its community of Brand Advocates, and through retail partnerships including with Ulta Beauty.

"Our partnership with Ulta Beauty is an exciting step toward achieving Beautycounter's mission of getting safer products into the hands of everyone," said Marc Rey, Chief Executive Officer, Beautycounter. "We're looking forward to introducing new consumers to our award-winning products. We believe that this partnership – and the resulting growth of our community – will allow us to have an even greater impact on the future of beauty as we lead the industry beyond clean where all beauty is uncompromising."

"At Ulta Beauty, we believe in the power of transparency and are proud of the limitless possibilities our clean and conscious beauty offerings unlock for our guests," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty. "As pioneers in this space, we're delighted to welcome Beautycounter to our growing conscious beauty assortment and provide greater access to their award-winning products, and together help to drive meaningful change in our industry and world."

A selection of Beautycounter's best-selling skin care and cosmetics will be available at Ulta Beauty, including community favorites like All Bright C Serum, Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, and Reflect Effect Overnight Resurfacing Peel. Beautycounter also certifies within the pillars of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, a curated assortment of products featuring clean ingredients that are cruelty free and sustainably packaged, leaving a positive impact and more.

Over the past decade, Beautycounter has been the pioneer of clean beauty, creating products with unparalleled efficacy and proven results, unmatched ingredient safety, and more sustainably designed packaging. The company has also been one of the most impactful brands advocating for safety and transparency in the cosmetic and personal-care industry, contributing to the passage of more than 11 laws that have enhanced consumer safety. Activating a collective community effort, Beautycounter has sent 240,000 emails, made over 16,000 calls, and held over 2,200 meetings with lawmakers in the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, Beautycounter supported the passage of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) in December 2022, which marks the first meaningful change in cosmetics regulation since 1938.

Continuing this momentum, Beautycounter will launch its largest brand campaign to date, Raise Up Beauty, to commemorate its 10-year anniversary and look ahead to the next chapter of clean. Raise Up Beauty celebrates what makes Beautycounter the undisputed leader in clean: community, commitment to innovation, and relentless focus on advocacy. The campaign encourages Beautycounter's community of Brand Advocates, consumers, employees, and the industry-at-large to drive real change.

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. A certified B Corporation, the Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts to update regulations governing the beauty industry. Beautycounter is an omnichannel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships including Ulta Beauty, and through its community of Brand Advocates across North America. Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com.

Beautycounter's All Bright Collection (PRNewswire)

Beautycounter's Cheeky Clean Cream Blush (PRNewswire)

The Beautycounter community lobbying in D.C. (PRNewswire)

Beautycounter Raise Up Beauty Campaign (PRNewswire)

Beautycounter logo (PRNewsfoto/Beautycounter) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beautycounter