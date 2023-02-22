Betterleave recognized as Shortlister Top End of Life Provider

Betterleave's award-winning digital health programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for every journey through grief and loss.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterleave Bereavement, a leading digital health provider for loss and grief care, has been awarded the Q1 2023 Shortlister Top End of Life Resource Provider . This recognition is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in providing support to individuals and families during one of life's most challenging moments.

In addition to this award, Betterleave has achieved SOC 2 compliance, a rigorous cybersecurity standard that demonstrates the company's commitment to protecting client data and ensuring the security of their platform.

"Being recognized as the top provider of end of life resources and achieving SOC 2 compliance is a reflection of our dedication to delivering the highest level of service and security to our customers," said Betterleave Founder & CEO, Cara McCarty Abbott. "We're proud to increase access to quality, culturally relevant providers for those navigating grief and loss and will continue to expand our enterprise partnerships to reach even more individuals and families in need."

As Betterleave continues to grow and expand its reach, the company remains focused on its mission to provide comprehensive digital tools and access to integrative care providers for every journey through grief and loss including pregnancy loss, pet loss and family member loss.

One in five members of the workforce are impacted by loss and grief-related productivity losses can amount to more than $942 billion in the US alone, making bereavement & grief care benefits a key area of focus for employers.

Betterleave's Bereavement Care program is the only solution designed to provide guidance across the full spectrum of employee needs from advance care planning, making arrangements and navigating loss with virtual access to providers who specialize in grief and loss from clinical therapy, coaching, mindfulness, meditation and spiritual guidance. Betterelave's personalized program builds trust and drives engagement and connectivity to providers and resources when employees need it most.

About Shortlister

Shortlister is the #1 marketplace for employers and consultants to find and select providers in the Human Capital, Well-being and Benefits space.

About Betterleave

Betterleave is a digital health platform on a mission to deliver loss & grief care services to millions. Headquartered in Austin, Betterleave supports thousands of members across organizations, including top employers, insurers and health systems. To learn more visit www.betterleave.com

CONTACT: press@betterleave.com

View original content:

SOURCE Betterleave Bereavement