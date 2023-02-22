EVERSANA CONSULTING Named a Top Ranked Consulting Firm by Vault Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE and CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced its strategic consulting arm EVERSANA® CONSULTING, has been named to Vault's 2023 Top Consulting Ranking in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

EVERSANA CONSULTING APAC has been ranked as a top consulting firm in several categories across the Asia Pacific region. (PRNewswire)

The EVERSANA CONSULTING APAC team ranked in the Top 10 for several individual categories, including quality of life and diversity. This is the first year the team has participated in the regional rankings and follows the recent announcement that EVERSANA's North America team was also named a Top 50 Boutique Consulting firm by Vault in early February.

"Our consulting team across the Asia Pacific region continues to grow and create tremendous impact for our clients in helping solve their most complex commercialization challenges," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "Vault's ranking is a testament to our team's commitment to world-class work, a vibrant culture and career growth opportunities for experts in the region."

Vault's Asia-Pacific Consulting listing is based on a survey of more than 90 firms and 1,000 professionals who anonymously shared rankings on workplace topics including firm culture, compensation, work-life balance, business outlook and more.

Vault's Firsthand Findings note that EVERSANA CONSULTING is "growing quickly in the region and suggest that opportunities abound for any consultant who is willing to put in the time and take on new responsibilities and stretch roles." To view the profile, click here.

EVERSANA CONSULTING is the global consulting services arm of EVERSANA, serving a broad range of large and small biopharma, med tech and digital therapeutics companies. The team combines business strategy, launch excellence and commercial execution to provide end-to-end advisory services to clients. To learn more, visit https://www.eversana.com/global/asia-pacific/consulting/.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:

Matt Braun

matt.braun@eversana.com

+1 414-434-4830

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA