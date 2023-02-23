How the War in Ukraine Has Changed Taiwan: TaiwanPlus Reports

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has drastically altered the state of international affairs. To highlight Taiwan's unique view on the conflict, TaiwanPlus has released a featured series marking the one-year anniversary of the war.

TaiwanPlus Journalist Rik Glauert reports from Ukraine for the anniversary of the Russian invasion. (PRNewswire)

"Ukraine War: One Year On" investigates the lessons Taiwan has learned from a war half a world away, including Taiwan's renewed interest in stronger diplomatic channels and asymmetric defense. Featured stories will also explore Taiwan's efforts in lending technology and other aid to Ukraine, as well as the parallels between weapons pledges to Ukraine and the prospects of arms support for Taiwan.

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu believes Taiwan has a lot to say when it comes to the invasion. "For Taiwan, the Ukraine war is a stark reminder of how conflict quickly changes the course of history, arrests progress and inflicts harm in people's lives," he says. "As a trusted and authentic voice from the region, we are committed to sharing Taiwan's perspective on this defining global event."

The anniversary coverage is available on the TaiwanPlus website, YouTube channel, Twitter, and Facebook. TaiwanPlus journalists Rik Glauert and Leslie Liao are also reporting from Ukraine and neighboring countries to cover the stories of the invasion, including firsthand reports on major stories like President Biden's impromptu visit to Ukraine. When the war broke out last spring, Glauert was among a small number of Taiwan-based journalists who covered the war from Poland.

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan, one of Asia's most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global geopolitics and trade, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-Strait relations to Taiwan's culture, including world-class programming covering food, travel and entertainment. Viewers can watch TaiwanPlus on its website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and other social media platforms, as it continues to expand access worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaiwanPlus